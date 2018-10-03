Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Ample Cleavage While Running Errands In L.A.

Khloe Kardashian was spotted out in L.A. on Tuesday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seen leaving the studio after filming.

According to the Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian showed off her fabulous figure as she donned a pair of skinny jeans and a white, form-fitting tank top. The reality star, who gave birth to her first child, daughter True Thompson, back in April, showed off her post-baby body in the curve-hugging ensemble.

Khloe donned an oversize jacket over the outfit, and completed the look with a pair of white heels. Kardashian wore her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves, as she carried her phone and a box in her hands as she left the studio.

In one photo, Khloe had on a trendy pair of sunglasses as she looked down at her phone. Her jacket had slipped off of her shoulder and her ample cleavage was on full display. Kardashian also showed off her tanned skin and flaunted a gold bracelet, as well as rings, on her right hand.

As for Khloe Kardashian’s makeup look, she rocked a smokey eye as well as a shiny gloss on her lips as she was camera ready to film her confessional interviews for Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe is allegedly worried about getting pregnant again with her current boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, following the cheating scandal that rocked their relationship at the end of her first pregnancy.

As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him with multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter.

“Khloe would love to have another baby right away, but she’s really terrified of being pregnant during the NBA season. She can’t help but have flashbacks to what she went through with Tristan the last time when he was away on the road, and she really couldn’t travel with him that much because of her pregnancy,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“She would never blame it on her pregnancy, but the reality is things did happen and their relationship kind of fell apart for a while. She worries about getting pregnant again and how it will affect their relationship,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian, her daughter True, and her relationship with Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays on E!