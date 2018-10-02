‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Reacts To Javi Marroquin’s Legal Threats Over Her New Book

Javi Marroquin isn't happy with the content of 'A Letter of Love.'

Kailyn Lowry is speaking out after her former husband, Javi Marroquin, threatened to contact his lawyer in regard to the content shared in her new book, A Letter of Love.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine on October 2, Lowry opened up about Marroquin’s shocking Twitter response to her book, explaining to the outlet that she had no idea her former partner would be so taken aback by the statements she made about their relationship.

“Javi had a surprising reaction to me,” she admitted. “He acted like he had never heard me say that I knew I would regret the marriage or that we struggled. That was something we both have talked about and we were going to do a book on together.”

Lowry and Marroquin got married in 2012 and welcomed their son Lincoln, now 4, one year later. Then, in 2016, Lowry confirmed their relationship had come to an end and by the end of that year, she was pregnant with the child of another man.

As for the two other men who share sons with Lowry, including Jo Rivera and Chris Lopez, they haven’t expressed any negativity when it comes to A Letter of Love.

“I don’t talk to Jo much about it because we don’t really get into it with each other regarding business ventures. Chris has been super supportive even though there are less than favorable things in there about him and I really respect that about him,” she explained.

Lowry and Lopez dated at the end of 2016 but split before their son Lux Russell, now 1, arrived in August of last year. Although the couple has had ups and downs since Lux’s birth, they appear to be on good terms at the moment, and after the release of Lowry’s book, Lopez admitted to reading it on Twitter and said he was “proud” of his ex-girlfriend.

In addition to the current promotion of her new book, A Letter of Love, which is available now, Kailyn Lowry has been busy filming the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2 with her exes, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, as well as her sons. As for Chris Lopez, he’s been clear that he has no plans to become a reality star since he began dating Lowry years ago and isn’t expected to change his mind about the issue anytime soon.

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 is currently in production and expected to air sometime later this year or early next year.