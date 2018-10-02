Anna Faris Deletes Social Media Photo After Body-Shaming Comments

'You look so unhealthy, eat,' one fan wrote.

Just minutes after posting a photo on her Instagram account, Anna Faris has already deleted it.

In the now controversial photo, Anna stands in what appears to be a dressing room. The actress can be seen wearing very short and tight nude shorts along with a black three-quarter length sweater. The short shorts definitely showcase Faris’ thin legs, which were the subject of the controversy.

To complete her look, the actress dons a pair of knee-high boots that are black in color. Faris leans against a trash can as she looks off to the side with her hair in a high top-knot. And along with the photo, TMZ shares that Faris also penned a caption that mentions Michael Sherman, who is an assistant for her podcast.

“Having pre-show jitters- so glad Michael Sherman captured it- also I eventually decided to put on pants.”

Just 15 minutes after the photo was posted to her account, it was deleted by Faris after she received a ton of comments that were body shaming her. In the comments section of the post, many fans commented on how thin Faris looks in this particular image.

“You look so unhealthy, eat.”

“I feel this pic is a cry for help, I hope you get the help you need,” another follower wrote.

“This is alarming,” one more commented.

Anna Faris Photo Triggers Body Shaming Onslaught https://t.co/WMX5OHHRK1 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 2, 2018

It has already been a rather rough year for Faris. As the Inquisitr reported, Anna and husband Chris Pratt called it quits after eight years of marriage and one child together. The pair filed for divorce in December, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The couple also released a statement with the sad news.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

But since the split, the pair have both moved on and are dating. Currently, Farris is dating cinematographer Michael Barrett while Pratt appears to be smitten with Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

But since the split, the couple has remained amicable and regularly sing each other’s praises in interviews. Faris called their time together “unbelievable” in a recent interview while Pratt said that the couple have remained friends and are kind to one another.