‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Billy’s Shocking Proposal!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, October 3, prove that weddings bring out the absolute best and worst in Genoa City as Billy shocks Phyllis with an unexpected proposal and Sharon shocks everybody by not showing up on time to her wedding.

Love is in the air as everyone gathers for Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) wedding, according to She Knows Soaps. In fact, after getting approval for his attendance from Nick and later shocking Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that he’s there, Billy (Jason Thompson) has a little surprise for Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). Billy tells Phyllis that their wedding needs to happen after he returns from rehab.

Wait. What? Phyllis realizes he’s proposing to her at Nick and Sharon’s wedding, which may or may not be a romantic thing. The problem is, the proposal really isn’t terribly romantic. Plus, is it really what Phyllis wants? She assures him that he’s all she wants, but does she see marriage in their future? Time will tell.

Speaking of time, Sharon decides not to take any after her discussion with Mariah (Camryn Grimes). While Mariah assures her mom that Nick and Phyllis were a one time mistake, Sharon looks back on all the other times that Phyllis came between her and Nick. Sharon struggles to decide what to do in thinking back about her and Nick’s entire relationship.

Ultimately, she tells a shocked Mariah that the wedding will undoubtedly move forward as planned, and then she sends her bridesmaids to the chapel ahead of her. She stays behind to center herself and reconcile these new details. After all, third time’s the charm.

Meanwhile, Abby (Melissa Ordway) discusses the wedding with Arturo (Jason Canela), and he drops a bombshell on her. Arturo doesn’t really believe in marriage, and he warns Abby not to get any ideas in her head. While Abby lets him know she’s enthusiastic about her brother’s wedding and not theirs, it’s relatively apparent that Arturo’s stance takes her by surprise. Abby still wants the whole thing — marriage, partnership, children. It sounds like Arturo may not be the one to provide that for her.

Finally, everybody is ready for the ceremony except for the bride. Nick wants to know where Sharon is, and Mariah assures him everything is completely fine. However, Mariah runs back to Sharon’s to find out what’s going on, and Sharon is nowhere to be found, which could mean bad things for the wedding depending on where she went.

