Kylie Jenner Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Tiny Bikini

Kylie Jenner is showing off her post-baby body just eight months after giving birth to her first child, a daughter named Stormi Webster. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was not shy about showing off her bikini body in a brand new social media post on Tuesday.

Kylie Jenner posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a gray bandeau bikini with matching bottoms. The reality star showcased her hourglass figure complete with tiny waist in the swimsuit as she completed the outfit with a pair of trendy geometric sunglasses.

Kylie’s short, blonde hair is pulled back behind her head, and she wears a bracelet on her wrist in the photograph. In the background of Jenner’s snapshot, the beach and the ocean can be seen, along with a sky full of clouds.

The photo was seemingly taken during an outing on a yacht on Monday. Kylie Jenner was spotted having some fun in the sun earlier this week with baby Stormi in tow. Along for the fun was her best friend, Jordyn Woods, and DJ Khaled, as they partied on Miami nightclub boss Dave Grutman’s yacht.

Before rocking her bikini, Jenner wore an all-black spandex ensemble, which also showcased her killer curves.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner has reportedly finally started to love her curves, and even believes that her new post-baby body resembles that of her sister Kim Kardashian’s famous figure.

“Kylie’s butt is way bigger than it used to be and Kylie is totally embracing it, she loves having a big butt like Kim. She’s very proud of her growing booty, it’s her favorite body part now. Kylie feels sexier, curvier and more feminine than ever before and she feels it is all Stormi’s doing,” an insider told Hollywood Life of Jenner’s newfound love of her curvy figure.

“My butt’s bigger, my thighs are bigger. I’m finding I have to change my style cause nothing in my closet fits me from before,” Kylie Jenner recently told fans during a question and answer session on YouTube following Stormi’s birth.

Meanwhile, Kylie has a lot to be thankful for this year. Not only did she welcome her baby girl, Stormi, but she also celebrated her 21st birthday, and took huge strides in her business.

Earlier this year, GQ revealed that Jenner is on track to become one of the youngest billionaires of all time, thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics makeup company.