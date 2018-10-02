Julie Chrisley Says Her Relationship With Husband Todd Was Taken To ‘A Whole Other Level’ After Mastectomy

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been through a lot during their marriage.

As fans of Chrisley Know Best know, the reality TV couple seem to have a very strong marriage, despite some hardships that they have faced along the way. Julie recently opened up to People about a scary time in her life after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The reality TV matriarch says that it was her husband Todd who urged her to get a mammogram when she was just 39-years-old. Two of Julie’s friends were diagnosed with cancer at the time and Todd thought that it was vital for his wife to get things looked at.

“I did it to appease him so he would shut up and leave me alone,” the 45-year-old says.

After the mammogram, it was discovered that Julie did unfortunately have breast cancer and it was really hard on the family. Julie said that Todd didn’t sleep for three weeks following the diagnosis but Julie said that was confident that the couple would get through it.

Julie opted for a double mastectomy and thankfully, the cancer had not spread to her lymph nodes following the surgery. After her procedure, Chrisley shared that Todd helped her shower for the first time since the surgery and it was a moment that definitely strengthened their marriage, she tearfully confessed.

“I truly believe that that moment took our relationship to a whole other level because he never flinched. He was in the shower with me, he took all of my bandages off, and he never flinched.”

Julie also said that it was adjustment going from having such big breasts to having no breasts at all. But, she knew that it was something that she had to do for the sake of her family.

“From the time I was literally in the sixth grade I had these huge boobs, that everybody was like, oh my gosh, Julie has these great boobs,” she shared. “But I had a 6-year-old. I had to do whatever I had to do to be around for my kids.”

Chrisley later got breast implants and had reconstructive surgery just a few weeks after the mastectomy. The reality TV star says that following her surgery, she felt like a whole new woman. Now, Julie gets regular checkups and also finds exercise important because it helps her to be a better, more well-rounded person.

This fall Julie’s hit show, Chrisley Knows Best, will return to USA.