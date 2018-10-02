Geoffrey Owens Makes TV Return In Tyler Perry Drama After Photo Of Actor Bagging Groceries Went Viral

Former Cosby Show actor, Geoffrey Owens, may have been a little humiliated when the photos of him working at Trader Joe’s were made public, but he quickly came to a realization that he has no reason to be ashamed. He has since been offered a few opportunities to work in the acting field which he loves. One of the offers came from Tyler Perry to star in his hit show on the OWN network, The Haves and the Have Nots. Owens is happy and humbled to take on this incredible role that was written just for him.

In an exclusive behind the scenes look that GMA revealed on Tuesday morning, this new gig seems like the perfect fit for Geoffrey Owens. The huge set was shown with the actor running his lines. He will be playing the role of a senator on the show. Perry spilled that once he called Owens up to make him the job offer, it only took him a week to write him into 11 shows.

Owens played the role of Elvin Tibideaux on The Cosby Show. He said that things were fine over the years living off of royalties until the Bill Cosby scandal caused the reruns of the classic show to be stopped. He then had to make ends meet by getting a job at Trader Joe’s. His statement on work dignity, no matter what job you have, has impressed many people.

The 57-year-old did say in a previous interview with Robin Roberts on GMA that he didn’t really feel comfortable getting offers just because of this work-shaming situation that he found himself in. He obviously loves acting, but he wanted to be offered a job based on his talent as an actor, not as a sympathy offer. However, something about Tyler Perry’s job offer sparked his interest. Owens joked about how after he said that, Perry swoops in and offers him this job.

“There is a little sense of mischief, I think, to Tyler as well as generosity because, you know, I had just said, ‘I don’t think I would really feel comfortable getting offered work, you know, because of the situation. And darn. What does he do? He offers me work.”

Tyler Perry Praises Geoffrey Owens' Work on His TV Show After Trader Joe's Job-Shaming Scandal https://t.co/rzAQdsNxZK — People (@people) October 2, 2018

Tyler Perry mentioned that he also struggled over the years when he was out of work. He commented that he at one point had slept in his car. He understands and says he is “the guy for the underdog.”

Geoffrey Owens not only has the writer/director offering him a job, but he said many others have come in as well. According to a previous Inquisitr report, he will also be starring in an episode on NCIS: New Orleans. His role as Commander Adams will be shown on the sixth episode of this current season.

Check out Geoffrey Owens on The Haves and the Have Nots on Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET on OWN.