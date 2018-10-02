Kim Kardashian Says North West Acts Like An Only Child: ‘She’s Beyond Jealousy Now’

Though she hasn’t been an only child for a little over two years, North West certainly still acts like one.

According to People, Kim Kardashian recently sat down for an interview with model Ashley Graham on her podcast Pretty Big Deal today, and on the show, the reality TV star commented on a number of topics including her children. As fans know, Kim and Kanye West are proud parents to three kids — 5-year-old North West, 2-and-a-half-year-old Saint West, and 8-month-old Chicago West.

Since her siblings have come along, that hasn’t stopped North from behaving like an only child. According to her mom, the 5-year-old is just a little bit jealous of her younger siblings.

“North acts like an only child at all times. I think she’s a little confused.”

“She’s beyond jealousy now. She’s just like, ‘It’s my world. She said to me the other day, ‘Mom … we just need to have another baby brother so that Saint can just leave me alone … so the girls can be on this side of the house and the boys can be on that side of the house'” Kim shared.

Additionally, Kim shared that North has a sign on her bedroom door that reads “No boys allowed.” This means that little Saint is not allowed in North’s bedroom, and when North is with her brother, Kim says it’s like “full war.”

On the other hand, Kim says that her only son is funny, sweet, and the “nicest” human being on the planet.

“Today he’s like, ‘Mom, you’re my best friend’ … so I tried to get him on video, so I was like, ‘What did you say?’ And he said, ‘I love you so much, Mom.’ I was like, ‘Even better!'”

Most recently, the Inquisitr reported that Kim shared a series of videos and photos this past Saturday, the day of the Saturday Night Live premiere, which her husband Kanye West hosted.

“Oh, come on. Who is the bigger diva?” Kim is heard saying in one of the videos. “Let me see this look. Let me see this look.”

Another snap from the evening shows North in Kim’s makeup chair with Kim putting the finishing touches on her daughter’s makeup. In that particular image, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star joked that her daughter was going to “steal” her glam squad.

At the end of the Instagram story, Kim showed off North’s cute orange look complete with orange eyeliner and an orange dress.

Once again, North thinks she’s the queen bee.