‘Chargegate’ Fix For iPhone XS Comes In New iOS

It looks like the main issue with the iPhone XS is about to be solved with the iOS 12 beta update, according to reports from Gizmodo.

Upon the official release of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max at the end of September, owners of the expensive new device quickly realized that their iPhone would not charge when the screen was asleep while connected to its lightning cable. While Apple never released a comment on the issue, as covered by the Inquisitr, the beta release of iOS 12.1 apparently solves the issue, according to MacRumors.

While it’s not clear what change has been made to solve the issue, it is very clear that the iOS will be arriving soon as Apple has already launched promotions for the new operating system and the new emojis it contains. For those that have given up being patient for a solution, it is possible to sign up for Apple’s public beta program and receive the update immediately.

iMore’s Rene Ritchie was one of the earliest to get a hold of the new iOS update and took to Twitter to spread the news of the solution to his more than 80,000 likely very frustrated followers.

Today’s iOS 12.1 beta includes a fix for the charging issue some people were experiencing with iPhone and iPad. With it, no more delay or uncertainty about charging. You’ll be back to just plugging it in and getting power. (Pretty much what I said in my video yesterday.) — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) October 2, 2018

While “Chargegate” wasn’t an issue for every iPhone and iPad owner, it created major issues for those who wanted to charge their devices while it was asleep. Waking the phone up would resume the charging, but for those affected, it caused massive amounts of stress with the likely chance they wouldn’t be able to fill their battery unless the device was in use.

The widespread backlash came from owners of the new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, but “Chargegate” had a chance of infecting every device that had upgraded to iOS 12.

The Inquisitr report also covers several major issues that came with Apple’s launch of their new phones and operating system, including the similarly named “Beautygate,” which affects the new devices’ front-facing cameras. When users would use the camera, an automatic skin-smoothing effect would take place, oftentimes yielding somewhat cartoonish results. That joins issues related to slow WiFi and issues with connecting calls that have turned the early glowing reviews of the speed, design, and camera of the devices into nightmares for Apple.

It remains to be seen whether the update of iOS 12.1 will be enough to make up for the weeks of deafening silence on the issues for Apple loyalists, but there is no doubt they will be relieved that their new phones will simply work properly.