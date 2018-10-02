Watch Colorado Rockies Vs. Chicago Cubs NL Wild Card Game Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Live Online

The two losing teams in Monday's National League tiebreaker games, the Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs, face off in the NL Wild Card Game on Tuesday.

After a historic Monday in Major League Baseball with two divisional tiebreakers played on the same day, the losing teams in both of those games — the Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs — square off on Tuesday in the one-game, winner-take-all National League Wild Card playoff game, a game in which the Cubs are heavily favored, according to Yahoo! Sports, and one that will live stream from Wrigley Field.

After dropping a lackluster 5-2 decision to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in the NL West tiebreaker Monday, the Rockies go on the road for a second day in row to face the Cubs, which would appear to put the Rockies at a significant disadvantage. Colorado won 44 road games compared to 47 home games, per Baseball Reference, but perhaps more important, the team scored just 335 runs in road games — 110 fewer than at home.

But the Rockies also allowed 57 fewer runs on the road than at Coors Field, and they will look to their staff ace, 25-year-old second-year lefty Kyle Freeland, to continue that trend. Freeland compiled an impressive 17-7 record and 2.85 ERA in his second full season, per BR, after the Rockies drafted him in the first round, eighth overall, in 2014 out of the University of Evansville in Indiana.

Colorado ace Kyle Freeland will try to get the Rockies into the NL Division Series. David Banks / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a free live stream of the Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs Tuesday National League Wild Card game, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. Central Daylight Time at the 42,500-seat Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, October 1. That start time will be 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 5 p.m. Pacific.

The Cubs missed out on their third straight NL Central Division pennant Monday when they were edged 3-1 in their tiebreaker game by the Milwaukee Brewers, as the MLB website reported. On Tuesday they will need veteran lefty Jon Lester, who led the NL with 18 wins against just six losses, to pitch Chicago to a win to give the Cubs a chance at returning to the World Series for what would be the second time in three years.

Lester’s 18 wins were the second highest total of his career, after his 19-win 2010 season for the Boston Red Sox. He also brings a respectable 3.32 ERA into the game, which translates to an ERA+ of 129, according to BR — an advanced stat in which the average league ERA is represented by the number 100.

Jon Lester brings an NL-leading 18 wins into Tuesday’s Wild Card game. Chris Coduto / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs one-game NL Wild Card playoff, use the stream provided by WatchESPN. Viewers should be aware that accessing the WatchESPN live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs Game Wild Card showdown live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” live TV streaming package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Rockies vs. Cubbies game streamed live at no charge.

An audio-only live stream of the Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs NL Wild Card game will be available on the TuneIn Radio site.