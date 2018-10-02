Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Will Be Induced As He Remains In Rehab, Will Welcome Baby Boy In October

Ryan Edwards' baby is due at any moment.

Ryan Edwards is expecting his second child, but unfortunately for the former Teen Mom OG star, he may miss the birth.

According to an October 2 report from Radar Online, Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, is set to be induced as he reportedly remains in Alabama, where he’s believed to be treating an addiction to drugs.

“Mackenzie is expected to be induced on October 8,” an insider told the outlet. “She is naming her son Jagger Ryan.”

Although Standifer never confirmed her actual due date, she did say in a recent Instagram post that she was set to give birth any day. What she hasn’t said on her recent social media posts is where her husband is.

Although Edwards is reportedly in rehab as Standifer prepares to welcome their baby boy, the insider said she will not be alone when she delivers her second child. Instead, she will have her mother and her aunt with her in the delivery room.

According to a previous report from Radar Online, Edwards and Standifer were living together at a house on a lake earlier this year, but now, with Edwards away, Standifer is said to be living with her parents. As for when Edwards will be arriving home, the source said he is expected to complete his treatment program by February or March.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer confirmed they would not be featured on the eighth season of Teen Mom OG in July and, at the time, Standifer said MTV had stopped footing the bill for her unborn child’s healthcare. As Standifer explained, the network planned to capture footage of the baby for the show, but after deciding not to share any more of Edwards and Standifer’s story on Teen Mom OG, their unborn child was left uninsured.

“The show had been paying for my healthcare and for the baby so they could film the visits and then a week ago they let me know that would no longer be the case,” Standifer told E! News. “They’re not going to film the birth. We’re not going to be on at all.”

Standifer went on to say that MTV attempted to sign their baby to a contract for Season 8 so they could potentially make it look as if she and Edwards abandoned it.

“They did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it,” she disclosed.

Teen Mom OG Season 8 airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.