She explains that now that Thomas Ravenel is out after his latest arrest, nobody on the cast has any tie to the politician's sometimes girlfriend

The rumor mill for Southern Charm Season 6 is working overtime amidst the arrest of Thomas Ravenel on assault charges and with his sometimes-girlfriend Ashley Jacobs hinting that she wants to be on the show for what some in the reality television are calling a redemption tour. But according to Southern Charm doyenne Patricia Altschul (whose son is executive producer, Whitney Sudler-Smith), there is no chance because nobody on the cast (or even friends of the cast) will film with Jacobs now that Bravo has officially parted ways with Thomas Ravenel.

Mrs. Altschul cracked fans up on Twitter by posting a response to an article about Jacobs’ potential return in order to redeem herself after her horrific behavior on Season 5 of the hit Bravo show.

Altschul shut that suggestion down by saying that unless Jacobs spends the whole time talking to herself (as she often does on Instagram), she can’t imagine how she could get on camera for the sixth season of the show shot in Charleston.

“It would have to be a soliloquy since I don’t know one cast member who would film with her.”

Nobody on Bravo delivers a one-liner quite the way Altschul does.

In fact, after last week when Thomas Ravenel was arraigned by the Charleston County prosecutor on charges of assault stemming from the investigation into the former politician’s alleged attack on his family’s nanny, and promptly fired by Bravo, the cast of Southern Charm got one step closer to launching Season 6.

It seems that there’s buzz that Ravenel was still trying to get a foot in the door for himself and Jacobs despite “quitting” the show. Ravenel and Jacobs reportedly continued to communicate with Aaron Rothman, one of the executive producers for Southern Charm‘s production company, Haymaker, in the hope that one or both members of the couple could do a “redemption” storyline.

J.D. Madison, a friend of Ravenel’s who might have been the last person who was communicating with the former politician and his partner, will not be on Season 6 of Southern Charm because of his own legal complications.

A source close to production said that some of the cast had ties at one time to Ravenel, but nobody had any relationship with Jacobs, so it would be contrived to create scenes where the cast would cross paths with the hospice nurse.