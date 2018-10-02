Hillary Clinton Laughs At Brett Kavanaugh’s Claim That Allegations Against Him Are A Clinton-Fueled Conspiracy

Kavanaugh has come under fire for the partisan defense against his sexual misconduct claims.

Hillary Clinton laughed away Brett Kavanaugh’s insinuation that the sexual misconduct allegations against him are really a Clinton-fueled plot to seek revenge for his role in Bill Clinton’s impeachment.

The Supreme Court nominee said last week in a fiery statement that the allegations against him are being lodged as part of “revenge on behalf of the Clintons” and that they are a “calculated and orchestrated political hit.” Kavanaugh had worked in Ken Starr’s report that led to the impeachment of Bill Clinton for allegedly lying about his relationship with Monica Lewinsky.

Hillary Clinton had a chance to respond to Kavanaugh’s claims on Tuesday, and Politico noted that she found the idea to be more than a bit far-fetched.

“I thought it was part of the whole of his very defensive and unconvincing presentation,” Clinton said after laughing at the claim. “I told someone later, ‘Boy, I tell you, they give us a lot of credit.’ Thirty-six years ago we started this against Kavanaugh.”

Clinton added that she is concerned that after making much such highly partisan statements, Kavanaugh would not be able to approach cases with the necessary objectivity and fairness if he were a Supreme Court justice.

Others have echoed that same concern. Jennifer Rubin, a conservative columnist for the Washington Post, wrote that Kavanaugh’s approach to the allegations — from his appearance on the partisan Fox News to his combative statements after Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony — does not reflect a person who could remain independent and non-partisan on the bench.

“The mentality of a political operative – willing to go on Fox News, ready to inflame passions, disrespectful toward opponents — is still there,” she wrote. “A nonpartisan would ask for, if not demand, an FBI investigation and [friend Mark] Judge’s appearance. Kavanaugh wants to avoid both at all costs.”

Many Democrats have shared the same belief, with others saying that Kavanaugh’s apparent lies about his behavior and drinking habits in high school and college amount to criminal offenses given that he was under oath by the Senate at the time he was questioned. An FBI investigation into the allegations is set to be completed in the coming days and will likely determine whether he is able to be confirmed.

Hillary Clinton had already come out against Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination, saying earlier in the summer that his confirmation to the Supreme Court would turn the clock “back to the 1850s” on women’s issues.