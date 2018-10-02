Donald Trump Describes Modern Society As A ‘Very Scary Time For Young Men In America’

Donald Trump spoke about his fears for the safety of “young men” growing up in America while answering questions about his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh — who is currently undergoing an FBI investigation over allegations of sexual assault — according to reports from ABC News.

“I say that it’s a very scary time for young men in America when you can be guilty of something that you may not be guilty of,” Trump said during a brief press conference. “This is a very difficult time. What’s happening here has much more to do than even the appointment of a Supreme Court Justice.”

Trump’s response arose from questions launched at the president regarding comments that his son, Donald Trump Jr., made in an interview with the Daily Mail on Monday. In the interview, Trump Jr. echoes the sentiment, saying that he has more fear for his sons — rather than his daughters — and is worried that they will eventually receive false allegations of sexual misconduct.

The press conference was held on the South Lawn of the White House, as Trump was en route to Philadelphia to give a speech at the city’s convention center after being invited as a guest of the National Electrical Contractors Association.

President Donald Trump: "It's a very scary time for young men in America, when you can be guilty of something that you may not be guilty of." https://t.co/AnezL6b7jL pic.twitter.com/SrTwWbSZO0 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 2, 2018

When asked if he had any message for the current culture in the United States, Trump responded, “there’s not a message right now but you may have a message by the end of the week.”

When pressed on the topic regarding what message he had for young women in America, Trump shot back, “women are doing great.”

Trump’s statements quickly drew critics, including the National Association for the Repeal of Abortion Laws Pro-Choice America, who wrote on Twitter, “It’s a very scary time for young women in America, you know, because 1 in 6 of us have been the victim of rape or attempted rape.”

Trump once again spoke of his support for Kavanaugh, and hopes for a positive outcome of his nomination process by the end of the week. This has been the common refrain echoed by Senate Republicans. Trump, however, did add that Kavanaugh’s future is “dependent on what comes back from the FBI.”

Trump also made it clear that it is unacceptable to lie to Congress.

“I don’t think you should lie to Congress and there have been a lot of people over the last year that have lied to Congress and to me that would not be acceptable,” said Trump on the issue.