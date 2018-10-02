WWE News: Cody Rhodes Says The Bullet Club Showing Up In WWE In January Is ‘Pretty Possible’

Cody Rhodes just opened up a proverbial can of worms -- but how would the Bullet Club do in WWE?

Right now, Cody Rhodes is one of the most decorated superstars in the professional wrestling business — and he doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. As he continues to travel the world and to collect different titles, there is also the idea that he will be a free agent when January rolls around. With that in mind, it is a pretty big deal when Rhodes says that it is “pretty possible” that The Bullet Club arrives in WWE this January.

All In was a mere month ago, and it was easily one of the most successful independent wrestling events of all time. Rhodes and the Young Bucks had a number of huge names on the card and delivered a great night of action to the hardcore fans in attendance.

Currently, Cody is the NWA World Heavyweight Champion, IWGP United States Champion, and a Six-Man Tag Team Champion in Ring of Honor. The man has become a bit of a quick legend since leaving WWE, but he’s not saying his entire experience in the company was negative — as reported by Wrestling Inc.

“It’s kind of a tricky subject because I had a great time in WWE. There were highs and lows but I cut my teeth there. I met my wife there.”

Cody went on to say that “there’s five of us that’s a core unit that plan to stick together and hopefully, we can really do that.” He certainly hopes that “The Elite” can continue, and he means that for wherever they may go.

NJPW

After winning the IWGP US Title at NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed this weekend, Cody brought his collection of current titles to three. Cody is winning championships all around the world — and he was asked if there are other promotions he’d like to win titles in.

That was when he dropped a bombshell that made the minds of wrestling fans around the world go haywire.

“Well, my own promotion is still ROH. I know the big what-to-do is, oh, January 1 we are going to show up on WWE… Pretty possible.”

Cody could be simply stirring the pot to get more people talking, or it could be his way of putting the spotlight on his free agency. As of January 1, 2019, he will indeed be a free agent, able to sign with any promotion.

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega are all expected to be free agents at around the same time. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of The Sports Daily, WWE recently made an offer to Adam “Hangman” Page — but he allegedly did not bite.

The report states that Page didn’t exactly turn them down, but simply made it known that “he’s not coming right now.” It appears as if Page wants to sign with WWE when the rest of his friends — Cody, Bucks, Omega — are able to do the same thing.

NJPW

WWE has been interested in many of the names already mentioned, and rumors of increased interest have swirled as late. Inquisitr even reported that WWE was looking at the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega leading up to All In, but nothing came of that speculation.

Cody Rhodes has made an incredibly big name for himself since leaving the WWE, and his popularity has skyrocketed. Given that he becomes a free agent in January — along with many other members of the Bullet Club — it is not out of the question for them all to show up in WWE as a stable. It wouldn’t be bad for fans to see that faction come face-to-face with other former Bullet Club members including AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and the Good Brothers.