‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Early Contestant Claims She ‘Dumped’ Colton Underwood

The winning woman Colton met on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' is already home, and she's trashing 'The Bachelor.'

Colton Underwood is calling the shots as The Bachelor, so there’s no way his heart will get broken, right? As he embarks on his third journey to find love on an ABC reality show, the hunky 26-year-old former NFL player has his own stash of roses as he weeds through a bevy of beauties in search of a suitable wife. But one of the show’s contestants is already claiming that she dumped Colton.

According to a Twitter post by Bachelor spoiler king Reality Steve, one of Colton’s earliest contestants is claiming that she hightailed it out of Makeout Mansion, presumably before the first rose ceremony or not long after. The Bachelor blogger revealed that contestant Annie Reardon is already home just one week into filming and is trashing Colton and the show.

“Remember Annie Reardon?” Reality Steve tweeted. “Cute blonde who ‘won’ when her, Sydney, & Katie got to meet Colton early on Ellen & everyone assumed she’d go far? She’s been home a week now & even had these choice words about Colton & the women. Oh, social media can really come back to bite you.”

Reality Steve then attached a screenshot of what appears to be a Snapchat pic of a smiling Annie Reardon headed back home, with the caption, “When you dump the bach bc he’s weird as sh*t and are headed back to a normal happy life without psycho people.”

Bachelor fans may recall that Annie Reardon was one of three women who was introduced to Colton Underwood ahead of the limo meet and greets on the ABC reality show. Bachelor contestants Annie, Sydney, and Katie met Colton during a sneak peek on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The women played a game of “Know or Go” and answered Ellen’s questions until one lucky bachelorette—Annie— was the last woman standing, scoring some bonus alone time with The Bachelor. Annie bonded with Colton over their love of dogs (she has seven pups!) and many fans assumed she would go far in The Bachelor competition.

'Bachelor' Colton Underwood Meets His First 3 Bachelorettes on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' https://t.co/Ot56CdzesW pic.twitter.com/AIVAf7C7Ft — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) September 20, 2018

According to On Milwaukee, Annie Reardon is 23-years-old and originally hails from Wisconsin, but she went to school at the University of Alabama to study business and economics. Annie now reportedly works for Bloomingdales in New York. As for those seven dogs, they live at her mom’s horse farm. But now it sounds like they won’t be meeting Colton’s dogs anyway.

It will be interesting to see how Colton Underwood’s interactions with Annie Reardon play out on The Bachelor— if they make it to air at all. The blonde beauty could be just trying to save face if she was eliminated from the show early. Either way, she definitely won’t be joining the virgin Bachelor in the fantasy suite to play board games—or do anything else.

You can see Colton Underwood’s first meeting with Annie Reardon below.

The Bachelor Season 23 premieres in January on ABC.