‘The View’ Co-Host Abby Huntsman Defends Trump Jr, Insists False Claims Of Rape Are Prevalent

Huntsman was called out by her co-hosts for sticking up for Donald Trump, Jr.'s assertions that men are frequently falsely accused of sexual assault and rape.

Tempers flared on ABC’s The View Tuesday during a conversation discussing recent comments made by the president’s son, Donald Trump, Jr.

Within those comments, Trump, Jr. insisted that he worried more for his sons in the era of Me Too rather than his daughters, believing that the movement would be more likely to bring about false claims of sexual assault in the future. He also described Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as “so obviously political,” suggesting that he didn’t believe her claims, per previous reporting from Inquisitr.

The conservative member of The View Abby Huntsman defended Trump, Jr.’s assertions.

“Isn’t that the point, in the not tactful way he was trying to make, and what I think a lot of people are concerned about today is that you can be accused when you’ve been raised the right way, when you did nothing in that situation, we have countless examples where that has happened,” Huntsman said, insinuating that false allegations were prevalent, according to reporting from toofab.

Other co-hosts vehemently disagreed with Huntsman’s assertions. Joy Behar immediately asked her to name one instance where that was the case, and Huntsman cited the Duke lacrosse players.

“Well, that’s one,” Behar conceded.

The View’s Abby Huntsman insists Don Trump Jr’s right about false rape claims — and flops hard https://t.co/ifeb6uttcB — Raw Story (@RawStory) October 2, 2018

Huntsman went on to assert that women who make accusations of assault or rape against others should bring about more evidence than just their word. But legal commentator Sunny Hostin chimed in on the conversation as well, backing a claim Behar made earlier that such evidence isn’t always available.

“I’ve tried a lot of cases with no forensic evidence and it’s just a woman’s story and a man’s story and you have to determine who is credible,” Hostin said.

She added her own criticisms of the president’s son.

“I will say this. [Don Jr.] is working from the wrong premise. He’s working from the premise that Dr. Ford is falsely accusing Brett Kavanaugh.”

Hostin further pointed out that rape is “the least reported crime in the country” and that, out of every 100 allegations that are brought about, only about two end up being false.

Indeed, false allegations of rape, according to those who have studied the issue, tend to be dramatic tales rather than matter-of-fact explanations of what the accuser says happened.

“False stories typically have a lurid quality, often involving bizarre forms of cruelty that don’t always strictly make sense,” Sandra Newman, writing for Vox, said.

(Newman has studied hundreds of false rape allegations, and said she understands the patterns of such storytelling.)

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg further explained what women must do if they ever find themselves the victims of assault, according to reporting from Raw Story.

“If anything ever happens, have three people you can tell,” she said. “You have to have something where you can bring somebody along with you and say, ‘I told her and she is — this is my corroborating witness, this did not come out of the blue.'”