Nikki Bella Not Even Thinking About Dating After John Cena Split, According To ‘People’

Right now, dating is not on Nikki Bella’s radar.

As fans of Nikki Bell and John Cena know, the couple’s relationship was rocky for a few months before they called it quits for a second and final time in July. Now, a source close to Bella confirmed to People that dating is not even something that is on Bella’s mind at this time.

“Nikki is not even thinking about dating right now. She’s been so busy working and spending time with her friends and family, it’s not a priority. That being said, if the right guy were to come around, she’s not opposed to it.”

And even though her relationship with Cena was really long, Bella is just focused on looking ahead and moving on with her life. As the Inquisitr shared last week, the WWE star recently confessed that she hasn’t talked to Cena in quite a while. Not only that, but she also made a joke that her life is pretty boring at the moment though it was taken out of context.

“I made a joke about dating, Netflix and black licorice and how it gets boring and it turned into this whole thing where I got quoted saying dating life is boring,” she dished. “I was like, ‘No I said Netflix and black licorice and [was boring]’… it’s not what people expect, but I’ve got to admit I am single but I’m not ready for mingling yet.”

In the same interview, Nikki’s twin sister Brie Bella also shared that you have to find yourself first before you start dating again and Nikki agreed. As fans of Total Bellas know, Nikki and John had planned to get married this past May but prior to the wedding, the couple called it quits in April despite the fact that Nikki even went to a bachelorette party in Paris.

Then, the couple reconciled in the beginning of the summer only to call it quits again after differences in opinions on both marriage and kids. In another interview, Bella said that life after the split is a little bit scary and much of that will play out on the upcoming season of Total Bellas.

“I just feel like I’m at that age where I’m discovering who I really am and what I want out of life and just, like, independence. It is scary and you do have these moments of like, ‘What am I doing?’ — and fear. I just kind of am liking the challenge.”

Season 8 of Total Divas airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on E!