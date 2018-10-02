Oliva Culpo Shows Off Her Impossibly Long Legs In Black Mini-Dress While Visiting France

Olivia Culpo shows that she is still on top of her traveling game with her newest Instagram post. On Tuesday, Olivia posted two photos of her walking the streets of Nice, France, while wearing a ruffly black dress on Instagram. The black dress allowed the camera to pick up every inch of her impossibly long legs. Olivia looked stunning as she completed the look with silver jewelry, a black handbag, and studded stilettos.

The star was already in France and showed off other enviable travel pictures that showed her upstaging the Eiffel Tower with her own immaculate beauty during Paris Fashion Week. She also was in Italy during Milan Fashion Week and made several public appearances, according to her Instagram. The former Miss Universe is now a model and boasts over 3.2 million Instagram followers. In just an hour, Culpo’s post has reached over 43,000 likes and over 200 comments.

While some might find her stilettos too painful to even look at, Culpo expertly walks in the mile-high heels. Her traffic-stopping fashion has been especially magnificent lately as the star continues to share photos from around the globe as she goes from job to job. Recently, the model was in Jamaica and fans went absolutely crazy over her pin-up style swimsuits and matching sets. Culpo’s captions seem to be the cherry-on-top for the model’s posts as she often comes across as positive and charming.

Olivia Culpo was just in Miami days ago following a Paris trip. The model posted enviable shots from Miami, including more on-point outfits and jaw-dropping sunrises.

It seems that the former beauty queen is extra busy these days as she continues to work in television and fashion. Fans of Culpo can see her in Model Squad, a show that centers around models living in New York. Olivia is a favorite on the show for her unique beauty and charming personality. It’s no wonder that Olivia is so likable as she once was one of the top pageant names in the world. A big part of pageant training is learning how to be congenial. However, it seems that Culpo is genuinely congenial as fans and celebrities alike absolutely adore her.

Despite her jet-setting ways, Olivia Culpo doesn’t ever seem the least bit jet-lagged from her travels. In fact, a recent Instagram post shows Olivia looking bare-faced and stunning with her luggage all around her. Her abs are perfectly accentuated by her all-black outfit and her mug of green juice. With over 100,000 likes, it’s clear that the model could post nearly anything and her loyal audience would love her for it.

Olivia Culpo’s fans are eager to see what the star posts next.