Jeff Lewis Blasts ‘Shady’ Brandi Glanville After Shocking Wine Toss On ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Find out what Brandi Glanville did to Jeff Lewis after throwing wine on him during a 2015 appearance.

Jeff Lewis appeared on the Monday night episode of Watch What Happens Live and during the after show, he was asked if Brandi Glanville contacted him after their dramatic joint appearance in 2015.

As fans may recall, Lewis asked if he could catch an STD from Glanville after she touched his hair and she fired back by tossing her glass of wine at him, saying, “as long as you wet it, I think we’ll be fine.”

During last night’s show, host Andy Cohen asked Lewis if he and the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member have had any contract in the years since her infamous wine toss and in response, Lewis opened up about her “shady” behavior.

“You know what? She did. She really shaded me and I went to her afterwards and I said, ‘Look, I want to make it up to you, let’s have a drink.’ She said, ‘Meet me at this bar,’ and that b***h did not show up,” Lewis recalled, according to an October 2 report from The Daily Dish.

“You know what? I get it. I understand… whatever!” he continued.

Although Brandi Glanville has been sharing links to all things related to Bravo TV and its stars on her Twitter page in recent weeks, she hasn’t yet addressed the statements made by Lewis on Monday night’s show. Instead, she’s posted articles about Porsha Williams’ allegedly shady baby daddy, Emily Moore-Simpson’s miscarriage news, and a supposed Real Housewives of Atlanta cast fight.

Brandi Glanville joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during Seasons 2 as a friend of Adrienne Maloof and began appearing in a full-time role during Season 3. Then, after fighting, sometimes physically, with a number of her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, she was removed from the show.

Since Glanville’s sudden exit, she has maintained a close friendship with her former co-star Kim Richards but doesn’t appear to be in contact with anyone else from the series. That said, rumors continue to swirl in regards to her potential return to the reality show. Most recently, a report from Life & Style magazine, via Reality Blurb, claimed Glanville’s potential comeback was being blocked by longtime star Lisa Vanderpump.

“Lisa is threatening to quit the show if Brandi comes back. She’s furious that Bravo is even considering it. But what Bravo cares about is ratings. If Brandi gets under Lisa’s skin, as long as she does it on camera, that’s what the show needs,” the insider revealed.