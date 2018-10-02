Kylie Jenner Tugs At Heartstrings With Gorgeous Photos Of Her & Baby Stormi At The Ocean

Could they get any cuter?

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram Tuesday morning to share a heartwarming photoset of her and her baby, Stormi Webster. The photos which feature Kylie and Stormi overlooking the water, are almost ethereal in quality. Despite the beautiful landscape, Kylie seems to understand her happy place isn’t necessarily a location. “You are my happy place,” she writes in reference to the beautiful baby girl in her arms. Kylie snuggles with her baby girl as the sun sets in the background.

Kylie Jenner loves to post pictures of her baby and who can blame her? Stormi is absolutely adorable and with celebrity parents like Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner, it’s obvious that the baby is definitely already used to the attention. The young mom posted the photos to her 116.1 million followers and in just under thirty minutes, she has received over 1.1 million likes. A photo of Stormi currently holds the title of the most liked picture on Instagram ever Timereports.

Stormi’s birth came as a shocking announcement to the rest of the world as Kylie kept her pregnancy a secret as much as she could. While rumors circulated leading up to the February announcement, nobody knew for sure whether Kylie was going to be a mom.

Kylie also captioned the photo with a butterfly emoji which made fans even more emotional. In the video Kylie posted to YouTube “To Our Daughter,” showed butterfly imagery throughout the beautiful home-movie.

Stormi’s mom looks absolutely beautiful as she cuddles the baby girl. With a warm smile, Kylie looks at peace with her most precious family member. Fans are in love with the photos, too. One comment noted, “KING KYLIE AS A MOM HAVE ME IN MY FEELINGS”. It seems that the sentiment is shared by Kylie’s fans as the star’s comment section is flooded with heart and crying emojis. Kylie Jenner looks like the luckiest woman in the world as she dotes over her daughter.

Stormi is also lucky to have two cousins that are almost the exact same age as her to grow up with. Kim Kardashian welcomed daughter Chicago via surrogate just two weeks before Stormi was born. Khloe Kardashian welcomed True Thompson after Stormi’s birth. Some have pointed out that Stormi and Chicago look like sisters, as shown in a recent post on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram.

It’s clear that the Kardashian/Jenner sisters absolutely love their children and the bond they all will share.

Kylie is currently promoting her newest makeup drop — a collaboration with her best friend Jordyn Woods which has already hit her makeup line. The star has been busy posting glamourous shots of the collaboration on her social media platforms.