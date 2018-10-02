Kate Moss Sports A Skimpy Polka Dot String Bikini On A Yacht

Kate's showing some skin in some very skimpy swimwear.

Supermodel Kate Moss was showing off some serious skin in a polka dot bikini as she soaked up the sun on a yacht. This week, Daily Mail shared candid snaps of the star in a red and navy spotty two-piece as she enjoyed some downtime on the luxury boat while floating around the idyllic scenery of St Tropez, France.

The paparazzi snaps showed Kate vacationing in the south of France as she sported her seriously skimpy bikini. Moss was spending some quality time with her boyfriend, Count Nikolai von Bismarck.

The British model’s body was on full display in the sunny snaps as she let her long blonde hair down while enjoying her vacation. She accessorised her swimwear with a whole lot of jewelry, including two necklaces, bracelets, and several large rings.

Kate also opted to show off her tan in a black swimsuit as she spent some time on the yacht in Europe this week, as she was also photographed soaking up the sun in the dark one-piece.

Candid photos captured by awaiting paparazzi also showed Moss – who turned 44-years-old back in January – taking a pretty big leap off the side of the boat into the ocean to cool off before then taking a little time to relax by lying down to sunbathe.

Kate previously opened up about how she keeps her body in such great shape, admitting to The Guardian in 2017 that she considers what she puts into her body to be very important.

“Food is really important. I try to eat healthily,” Moss told the outlet, revealing that she likes to cook when she can though she’s often too busy to spend as much time in the kitchen as she’d like.

“I really enjoy food, proper food, but I do try to eat more healthily than I used to. I think as you get older you have to,” Kate added, admitting that she never used to worry too much about what she ate when she was a young model as she was “so low maintenance.”

“My skin looks better when I eat well, too. Obviously if you eat all that grease, skin just doesn’t look as healthy,” she said of the healthy changes she’s made.

“I’ve really noticed an improvement since I’ve been more ‘on it’ with food – like eating salads and all that stuff – I never used to really eat salads. And now I’m like, juicing!” the model then added of how she’s changed her diet and the results she’s seen.

Kate’s also opened up about the fact that she’s actually not a big gym lover, despite her incredibly body, but has come round to the idea of working out.

The star – who’s famed for her amazing body which she’s showed off on the covers of some of the biggest magazine and on runways for some of the biggest fashion designers – actually revealed in the 2017 interview that heading to the gym used to make her feel “ill”, though she’s now got back into exercising to keep in shape and is pushing her way through her dislike of exercising.

“I’ve never been a gym bunny or anything like that. I was always, like, ‘UGH’, it made me feel ill, but now I’ve actually started working out, I’m really quite into it,” Moss said, adding that hitting the gym recently has started to make her feel pretty good since she started going more regularly.

“This time I just kind of pushed through,” she told the outlet of her newfound love and passion for exercise. “I honestly lost an inch off my waist in about 10 days. Now I really enjoy it.”