Kendall Jenner & Anwar Hadid Dating Rumors Heat Up During Paris Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid did nothing to quell the rumors of their relationship during their week in France for Paris Fashion Week, according to reports from People.

People have claimed that a close source has revealed to the publication that the two were all over each other during the events and parties throughout the week, using the phrase “very, very together” in describing the vibe of the rumored couple. The source also claimed that despite the heavy flirting between the two, there has been no awkwardness in the relationship between Jenner and Hadid’s sisters Gigi and Bella, who have long been close to Jenner.

“They actually kind of like it,” the source told People. “They all hang out together and Gigi and Bella actually think they’re good together. Their friends think it’s a little weird, but it works.”

From a previous report by People on the subject, a different source said “Gigi and Bella wouldn’t be bothered by it. Anwar is a total ladies man, so it does seem random that he and Kendall would hook up, but also expected.”

Jenner and Hadid have been fueling rumors of their relationship since June when they were reportedly caught making out at the CFDA Awards afterparty in New York City. This was around the same time that Jenner began dating Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons, but it appears that Hadid has been lying in wait while Jenner’s relationship with Simmons fizzled.

Jenner and Simmons appeared to be quite close in the weeks following the revelation that the pair were an item, but there has been no sign of the NBA Rookie of the Year around Jenner for the past month.

In between, Jenner and Hadid have been spotted together across the world. Last month, People reported that the pair were together in Malibu at a chili cook-off, with sources saying that Jenner “wasn’t affectionate with Anwar,” but also adding that “she obviously likes him.”

In something of a funny coincidence, Jenner opened up about her type when it comes to dating on last Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, reports People, and maybe even dropped a hint about her and Hadid’s relationship.

“Like, who am I going to marry?” said Jenner to hairstylist and family friend Jen Atkin. “A piece of advice that my dad always told me is that in a relationship when you meet someone young, the hardest thing to do is change with them.”