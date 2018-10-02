‘Outdaughtered’ Set To Air Season 4 Finale, Busby Family Teases Episode Ahead As Fans Clamor For Renewal News

The Season 4 finale of TLC’s Outdaughtered will air Tuesday night — and this will be a big one. This is another two-hour episode featuring Adam and Danielle Busby — along with their daughters — and spoilers tease that there’s a lot of ground to cover. Fans are disappointed to see this season wrapping up, and are anxious to know if there’s more on the way and — if so — when.

TV Guide shares that during the two-hour Season 4 finale of Outdaughtered, the Busby family will head to Hawaii for a family trip. This is a major endeavor to take on, and the Busby quintuplets will have their fair share of meltdowns during the traveling. Not only will Adam and Danielle have to try to keep their cool through numerous toddler fits, but they’ll also have to scramble when Riley gets lost.

Additional Outdaughtered spoilers for “Hawaii Five-Uh-Oh” indicate that Hazel will visit the eye doctor, and that the family knows a surgery is on the horizon for her. Also, Adam will struggle with a big decision as he tries to decide whether to quit his traditional job or not.

TLC viewers have grown very attached to the Busby family, having watched the quints since their little baby days. Fans hope that there is more on the way, but it doesn’t look as if TLC has formally announced a Season 5 yet. Luckily, the family and the network all appear to reference this as a season finale, not a series finale, on Instagram — so that’s definitely a good sign.

Those who love TLC shows know that official renewal announcements tend not to emerge too far ahead of when new seasons of a show begin to air. For example, fans of The Little Couple had to wait patiently for months before finally getting confirmation that the show would return. Now, it’s finally going to be back just a matter of days after the return was announced, Inquisitr details.

The ratings for this round of Outdaughtered episodes have been encouragingly steady, so it seems virtually guaranteed that the Busby family will be back for more. Adam and Danielle are seemingly up for seeing the adventure continue, as he recently retweeted a fan who was begging for a Season 5 on Twitter.

As Tuesday’s double-episode finale wraps, it looks like fans will be left hanging in terms of an official Outdaughtered renewal. However, at this point, all signs point toward there being a green light for Season 5 eventually, even though Busby family supporters may have to wait a while to see new shows pop up on TLC again.