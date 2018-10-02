Bündchen says she learned one day before it hit the news

Gisele Bündchen’s life might seem charmed to most of us, but she’s had her own struggles over the years — including a difficult start to her relationship with her husband, New England Patriots QB Tom Brady. The NFL star seemingly didn’t put much distance between the time in which he ended his relationship with Bridget Moynahan, and when he started up with the Brazilian model.

TheNew York Post says that Bündchen and Brady were dating for two months when the QB told her that the Blue Bloods star was pregnant with his child. Bündchen says that the day after she learned about the pregnancy, the whole world found out.

“Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day the news was everywhere, and I felt my world had been turned upside down.”

Bündchen is telling this story and more in her new memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, which is being released today. Tom Brady’s first son, John Edward Thomas, was born in 2007 and has just turned eleven years old.

Bündchen says that it was a struggle for her relationship with Brady to survive.

“It wasn’t the ideal situation for anyone — there’s no manual to prepare you for that.”

But Bündchen says that in retrospect, she can’t imagine her life without Jack Brady, the son of Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady.

“But I’m so grateful for [Bridget]. I know this was hard, but I couldn’t imagine my life without [Jack]. I call him my bonus child.”

But while the supermodel might be saying that now, this wasn’t always the case. Things were tough when Jack was still a toddler, and Gisele made public statements which made her sound possessive, says the New York Post.

In 2009, Bündchen said that she was claiming Jack was “100%” hers.

“It’s not like because somebody else delivered him, that’s not my child.”

She continued by saying that she felt a bond from the day Jack was born, speaking of Moynahan, but saying that she felt that Jack was her son.

“I want him to have a great relationship with his mom because that’s important, but I love him the same way as if he were mine. I already feel like he’s my son, from the first day.”

Bridget Moynahan, who married in 2015, says that she’s happy that her son Jack has so much love in his life.

“My son has two loving parents and an extended family, whether it’s cousins or stepmothers or boyfriends. My son is surrounded by love.”