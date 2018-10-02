Mark Consuelos Shares ‘Sexy’ Pic Of Kelly Ripa For Her 48th Birthday

Mark celebrated his 'sexy' wife Kelly Ripa on Instagram.

Mark Consuelos shared a “sexy” photo of wife Kelly Ripa as the TV host celebrates her 48th birthday on October 2. The Riverdale actor posted a snap of his wife of 22 years on Instagram to honor her big day, uploading a picture of the former soap star and mother of his three children posing on the red carpet as he wished her a happy birthday.

Mark posted a snap of Kelly looking uber-glam in a long metallic gown as she hit the red carpet as he proved that he’s still just as attracted to the star as ever.

Posting the upload for his 1.3 million followers, Consuelos wrote in the caption a very sweet message for Ripa. “Happy Birthday Sexy!!” he said, adding, “I love you like a kid loves cake!! Love, M.”

The stunning snap of the Live with Kelly and Ryan host already has more than 61,000 likes in the first four hours since the actor shared it.

Ripa also took to the social media site to celebrate her big day, sharing a very cute photo of herself as a baby.

The TV personality posted an adorable throwback photo on her Instagram page, which she revealed to her 2 million followers was taken on her very first birthday 47 years ago.

The adorable baby pictures showed Kelly rocking a white frilly dress with a pink bow, which was paired with a matching white hat.

Alongside the snap of herself as a youngster, Ripa also uploaded a more recent black-and-white photo of herself, a selfie showing her rocking a headband with reindeer antlers attached.

“Me in my birthday suits from first to 48th,” the former All My Children actress captioned the two pictures. “Thank you for all the birthday love,” she then added, posting several red heart emojis.

Ripa’s famously pretty active on the social media site.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, the actress and host used the site to clap back at a hater who claimed that she looked “too old” for Mark, despite the twosome actually being the same age.

After Ripa commented on one of Consuelos’s posts by telling him how “proud” of him she was, one troll replied in part, “Kelly, you look to old for him. Sorry, but you do.”

But the mom of three wasn’t about to take the insult lying down.

Maury Phillips / Getty Images

Kelly expertly hit back in the comments section, responding by calling the Instagram user a “dope.”

“You need to learn how to spell the word too sweetie,” Ripa clapped back, pointing out that they’d actually misspelled the word too and instead used the incorrect spelling of to.

“As in you’re too stupid to be with my young, handsome husband. Ps, he likes proper grammar as well you dope,” the star then continued.

Kelly and Mark are the same age, though Consuelos was born five months after his wife.