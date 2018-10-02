Watch Manchester United Vs. Valencia UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Live Online

Manchester United look to continue their fast start in the UEFA Champions League when they take on struggling La Liga side Valencia at Old Trafford.

Two teams facing struggles in their domestic leagues, Manchester United and La Liga side Valencia, will look for better results in the UEFA Champions League in a Group H match that will mark the 10th-ever meeting between the two teams, per 11v11, with Manchester United needing to break what has largely been a historic deadlock with the six-time Spanish titlists in a game that will live stream from Old Trafford.

The last time the two teams met, however, came in 2010 when United and Valencia managed one of six draws in the nine games so far between the sides, dating back to 1982. Otherwise, the English club has won twice, Valencia once in the all-time series — but Valencia’s only victory also came in 1982, per 11v11, in the now-defunct UEFA Cup competition.

Manchester United, according to UEFA.com, are coming off a relatively painless 2-0 win over Swiss club Young Boys FC, making their Champions League group stage debut. Valencia, on the other hand, faced Italian champs Juventus, whose newly acquired superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was unceremoniously sent off in the first half. Nonetheless, the Spanish team still lost, 2-0, on a pair of penalties.

After third place finish in La Liga last season, Valencia have scraped together only eight points from seven matches, drawing all but two of their games to sit at 14th on the Spanish top-flight table.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Tuesday’s Manchester United vs. Valencia UEFA Champions League Matchday Two clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the iconic, 75,000-seat Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Tuesday, October 2. In the United States and Canada Eastern Time Zone, that start time will be 3 p.m., noon in the Pacific time zone. In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 8 p.m. British Summer Time. In India, the live stream will start at 12:30 a.m. India Standard Time on Wednesday morning, October 3.

Manchester United face something of a crisis in the Premier League, at 10th the table with 10 from seven matches, leading to grumblings about Manager Jose Mourinho. According to one rumor, reported by Metro.co.uk, Mourinho is soon to be replaced by former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

Watch a preview of Tuesday’s Manchester United vs. Valencia UEFA Champions League Matchday Two showdown from the panel of experts at ESPN FC, in the video below.

To watch the Manchester United vs. Valencia UEFA Champions League Matchday Two confrontation live stream online from Manchester, access the streaming video provided by Watch TNT, or by downloading the Watch TNT app to watch a live stream on mobile devices. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Manchester United vs. Valencia showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the Manchester United vs. Valencia UEFA Champions League showdown stream live for free without a cable login. Fans should sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the UEFA Champions League group stage game live stream for free.

Alternatively, fans can watch a live stream of Manchester United vs. Valencia by accessing the streaming video provided by B/R Live, which will carry the game for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream, while in in Spain, Movistar will carry the match live. Canadians can watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match. A list of live stream sources in numerous other countries around the world is available on LiveSoccerTV.