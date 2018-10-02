Kourtney Kardashian left nothing to the imagination in a selfie she posted on Instagram while backstage at Saturday Night Live — as her brother-in-law, Kanye West, went on a controversial rant in support of President Donald Trump. Kardashian put her curvy bosom on full display in a semi-transparent crop top, snapping the photo in the reflection of a bathroom mirror.

Leaving the bra at home, Kardashian donned an off-the-shoulder white crop top that also showcased her trim waist and toned arms. Kourtney opted to keep it simple in both the makeup and hairstyle department, keeping all attention on her bare chest.

In less than 24 hours, Kourtney’s 67.8 million Instagram followers had given her selfie a lot of love in the form of over 1.4 million likes and just shy of 8,000 comments. “Sexy,” “natural beauty,” and “so beautiful” were among some of the compliments that flooded the comment section of her photo.

In true Kardashian form, the reality TV star did have a few individuals take digs at the photo as well. One user stated the picture would be nicer if the view wasn’t a public bathroom. Another commented that she was “trying too hard.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney spent the weekend in New York City with her three children — Mason, 8; Penelope, 6; and Reign, 3; her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick; and her sister Kim’s entire family. Kardashian also turned some heads after returning home from her trip to the Big Apple donning a strapless black top that showed off her bare shoulders, arms, and neck. The mom-of-three looked to be keeping it chic while running errands around L.A.

While Kourtney and Scott are no longer an item, they do function as a unit when it comes to parenting their children, a source speaking to People confirmed.

“Kourtney and Scott are friends and co-parents. They have a very good relationship, so it’s not strange that they are together with the kids. They want the kids to feel like they are still a family and can have fun together.”

The source added that Kardashian is pleased with her ex because, “He is taking care of himself, isn’t partying and is a great dad.”

As those who follow the parents’ love lives know, Scott has been in a relationship with model Sofia Richie for roughly a year now. Kardashian, on the other hand, has recently been linked to a young model and actor named Luka Sabbat. Sources close to the new couple told People that they had been “getting flirty” ever since Kourtney split up with Younes Bendjima, who is five years older than Luka.

A source added, still speaking to People, that “all of their friends know she’s head over heels for Luka. None of her friends liked Younes, and they all love Luka even though he’s only 20! They think he’s good for her, and he’s a very down-to-earth and good guy.”

While Kourtney herself is nearly twice as old as her new beau, sources close to her reveal that her friends don’t have a problem with the age difference.