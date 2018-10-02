Shannon Beador Reveals Relationship Status, Confirms David Beador Moved In With Girlfriend Lesley Cook

Shannon Beador opened up to Andy Cohen on 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Shannon Beador is rumored to be dating Scot Matteson, but during an episode on Watch What Happens Live days ago, she played coy about her alleged romance.

According to an October 2 report from All About the Real Housewives, Shannon wouldn’t mention Scot by name — but told host Andy Cohen that she was “having fun.”

“I’m having fun, that’s what I want to do,” she explained.

Shannon confirmed that she and husband David Beador had called it quits on their marriage at the end of last year, after wrapping production on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12. Shortly thereafter, David went public with current girlfriend Lesley Cook, and recently the two began facing rumors of potentially moving in together and starting a family.

Speaking candidly to Andy, Shannon admitted that she was taking a much slower approach to moving on from their 17-year marriage — and 20-year relationship.

“Well, I just got out of a 20 year relationship. What’s interesting is David moved in with his girlfriend today. So yeah, within a years time. I have a different approach,” she said.

As for the rumors regarding a potential pregnancy, Shannon knew nothing about David’s potential fourth child.

“I don’t think, I don’t know, but I don’t think she is. I haven’t heard that,” she said.

While Shannon wouldn’t mention Scot by name during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, she did bring Scot to the Bravo Clubhouse and included photos of the two of them on her Instagram page.

Although Shannon Beador’s estranged husband David wasted no time in getting serious with girlfriend Lesley Cook, she is going slow with Scot Matteson. In fact, at the end of last month, a source told Radar Online that Shannon and Scot were cooling things off after dating for a couple of months.

“They are still seeing each other but Shannon isn’t ready to rush to put a label on it and get into a serious relationship right now,” the insider explained. “She is taking her time and just wants to have fun and live her best life. They still hang out, obviously, but Shannon is loving the freedom that she has right now.”

“For the first time in a long time she is able to do what she wants to do and does not have to answer to anyone. She is really focused on her career and just being a mom right now,” the source added.

To see more of Shannon Beador and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.