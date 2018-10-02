‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Sharon Learns The Terrible Truth!

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, October 2 brings terrible choices for the residents of Genoa City as they deal with the fallout from the revelation of two secrets.

Billy (Jason Thompson) arrived at the board meeting, and he reminded everyone that only he or Traci (Beth Maitland) could do the job of CEO because of the blood Abbott clause. However, Traci immediately announced she would run Jabot because Billy stole the company’s money to fund his gambling addiction. Most of Billy’s family urged him to focus on getting help, and ultimately, the board made Traci CEO.

Jack (Peter Bergman) admitted that he gave Billy most of the money to pay Jabot back, but he hadn’t realized that’s who Billy owed the money to in the first place. Later, Jack found Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Billy at the Club, and Phyllis had just told Billy she’ll reimburse Jabot the rest of the money he took. Jack argued with Phyllis over why she hadn’t been forthcoming about Billy taking the gambling money from Jabot. Phyllis told Jack she’d merely been trying to keep the details quiet.

Ultimately, both Jack and Phyllis pushed Billy to go to rehab, and Billy worried that Jack and Phyllis were forming an alliance and he’d be gone. Eventually, Phyllis convinced her boyfriend that she’d be miserable while he’s gone to rehab. Then, Phyllis invited Billy to be her guest at Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) wedding.

Elsewhere, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) warned Traci that the power of running Jabot could become addictive when Traci refused to sign paperwork that Ashley gave her without reading it first.

At Crimson Lights on the patio, Summer (portrayed by Bayley Corman) pushed Mariah (Camryn Grimes) to tell Sharon about Phyllis and Nick’s affair. Mariah accused Summer of trying to get Mariah to do the dirty work, and Mariah also lamented the people who’d be hurt by the details. However, later, Mariah talked to Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), who’d been upset about Nick and Sharon’s wedding because she didn’t want to get her hopes up again about living together as a happy family to have them crash down around her when her parents broke up again.

Mariah also talked to Nick and asked if he had any unfinished business with any exes, and Nick assured her he did not. Eventually, Mariah approached Sharon, and at first, Sharon thought Mariah wanted to talk about Faith. Mariah’s discussion turned out to be far worse than Faith’s concerns, though. Mariah told a shocked Sharon that Nick slept with Phyllis a few weeks ago.

At the Abbott mansion, Nick talked to Christian about their new house, and then Jack came in to begin his best man duties.

Also, Arturo (Jason Canela) bumped into Lola (Sasha Calle) helping Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) move boxes into his new digs atop Crimson Lights. Arturo asked his brother about his life in Miami.

