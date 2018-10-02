‘The Bachelorette’ Stars Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen Head To Reno After Spending Time In Minnesota

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen have been virtually joined at the hip since their Bachelorette finale aired in August. Becca and Garrett have done a little traveling and a few public appearances, but for the most part, they have seemingly been focused on building a regular life together. They were in her home state of Minnesota for much of the time that has passed since their finale aired — but they’ve just packed their bags and hit the friendly skies.

After their Bachelorette finale, Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen noted that they planned to spend time both in Minnesota — where she’s from — as well as Reno, Nevada, where he has been based. Kufrin seemingly pulled out all of the stops to show Yrigoyen how much he would love living in Minnesota if the couple ended up going in that direction. However, now the tables have turned and it looks like she’s enjoying Reno too.

Garrett and Becca shared some social media posts as they packed up to bid farewell to Minnesota and head out for Reno. Just a day into being in Nevada, Yrigoyen shared some shots via his Instagram page and it looks like Kufrin fits right in out there. The Bachelorette star was dressed casually for a day spent in the great outdoors — wearing black leggings, black flats, a white hoodie, a warm green jacket, and a backwards baseball cap.

Yrigoyen snapped a photo of Kufrin sitting on a rock overlooking a creek, saying that was a great first day in Reno in the caption. Unfortunately, Garrett’s latest Instagram Story shows that Becca has caught a bug of some kind, and that she’s feeling under the weather at the moment.

Becca hasn’t shared any updates via Instagram since heading to Reno. Her last posts seem to be from her sister’s recent wedding — and she did share some cute photos of her time there with Garrett. In some snapshots, she’s wearing her bridesmaid dress, and she jokes about how the images look like prom photos.

The Bachelorette stars have previously said that they are in no rush to start planning their wedding. They hope to choose a place to live soon, and they have said that they may end up someplace new to both of them — like the Los Angeles area. However, both Minnesota and Nevada have been seen as distinct possibilities given their past experiences there.

Will this Bachelorette couple manage to go the distance? Fans can’t wait to see more of how Becca Kufrin’s time with Garrett Yrigoyen in Reno goes, and everybody hopes that they continue to do well. The couple seems to be head-over-heels in love with one another and are doing great so far.