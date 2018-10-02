‘The Conners’ Plan For Halloween Without Roseanne In New Promo

The sitcom family will stick with tradition for their favorite holiday.

The Conners will continue their Halloween tradition — without their matriarch. Entertainment Weekly posted an exclusive new promo for the upcoming Roseanne spinoff which will feature the beloved sitcom family minus Mama Conner. In the sneak peek, the family discusses how they will handle their first holiday season with Roseanne.

The clip starts out asking, “What’s next for the Conners?” When Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) tries to create a “game plan” for the fall holidays, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) suggests that the clan stick with tradition when planning for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

“I say we follow the Conner tradition. Spend every dime on Halloween and then we have nothing to be thankful for or buy gifts with.”

Fans of the original Roseanne series know that a Halloween-themed episode aired nearly every season during the show’s original run from 1988 to 1997. The Halloween episodes kicked off during the second season with the episode “Boo!”, and the tradition continued every season afterwards — with the exception of the season 10 revival earlier this year.

Roseanne Barr previously revealed that the eight Halloween episodes are among her favorites from the show’s original run, and that her favorite costume was the Prince outfit that she wore in the episode “Skeleton in the Closet.” In an interview with Yahoo TV, Barr also joked that the Conner family’s love for Halloween — which featured elaborate costumes, decorations, and even a “Tunnel of Terror” — contributed to their financial problems.

“John [Goodman] said the reason the Conners were poor is because they spent all their money on Halloween.”

ABC

Roseanne Barr was fired from her sitcom revival in May after she posted an offensive tweet about former White House advisor Valerie Jarrett. While ABC has not yet confirmed how the show will address Roseanne’s absence, the fired actress seemingly spoiled the plotline in a recent interview on Brandon Straka’s YouTube show Walk Away. Barr said that her character will be killed off after last season’s episodes showed her taking painkillers for a knee injury.

“Oh yeah, they killed her,” Barr told Straka. “They have her die of an opioid overdose.”

John Goodman, who plays Conner patriarch Dan, also teased to The Sunday Times that his character will “be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead.”

In an interview with TV Guide, The Conners showrunner Bruce Helford said that Roseanne’s absence “will be addressed in the first episode,” which is titled “Keep on Truckin’.” Helford did not confirm that the Roseanne Conner character will be killed off, but he did confirm that there will be a Halloween episode in the spinoff’s 10-episode first season. And based on the show’s mid-October premiere date, it could be as soon as the second or third episode.

You can see a past Halloween with the Conner clan in the classic Roseanne clip below.

The Conners premieres Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.