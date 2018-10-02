Meghan McCain Ready To Get ‘Back On The Horse,’ Announces Return To ‘The View’

Hopefully, bickering with four other women about the day’s hot topics will keep her mind from going to dark places.

When Season 22 of The View kicked off on September 4, it did so without co-host Meghan McCain. The 33-year-old was still mourning the loss of her beloved father John McCain and could not give the ABC morning talk show 100 percent of her focus.

The former senator of Arizona died on August 25 at the age of 81 after battling brain cancer, and Meghan took it extremely hard, needing more time than most people to grieve.

But, on Monday, October 1, Meghan revealed that she is finally ready to go back to her day job.

“I will be getting back on the horse [at The View on] Monday, October 8th,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Thank you all for your patience & understanding. ~ ‘It’s not about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard can you get hit and keep moving forward.'”

The quote the former Fox News contributor used was said by actor Sylvester Stallone in the 2006 movie Rocky Balboa, although she mixed up some of the words.

She added a cartoon drawn by illustrator Steve Benson of the Arizona Republic that depicts a buff Meghan sitting in a boxing ring getting ready for a fight. She has begun putting on red boxing gloves, which say “Dad” on them as John was a lightweight boxer.

I will be getting back on the horse ⁦@TheView⁩ Monday October 8th. Thank you all for your patience & understanding ~ “It’s not about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard can you get hit and keep moving forward.”

(Thank you to Steve Benson & ⁦@azcentral⁩ for the pic) pic.twitter.com/k82gJCkEqr — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 1, 2018

“We can’t wait to welcome her back to the table,” said a post on The View’s official Twitter page.

And Abby Huntsman, the newest co-host on the talk show, retweeted Meghan’s post and added a message of her own.

“Yes!!! Can’t wait to go get you back MM,” she said on Twitter.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Our @MeghanMcCain will return to @TheView next Monday, October 8th — and we can't wait to welcome her back to the table! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/k7THTKxFbf — The View (@TheView) October 1, 2018

When Huntsman made her debut on the program in early September, she said some very kind words about her pal, according to People.

“Meghan is like a sister to me and this was the hardest thing she has ever been though,” she said on the morning program. “Her dad was her best friend, her dad was everything.”

Meanwhile, a source close to the family told People that it was one of Meghan’s younger brothers, Jimmy McCain, who pushed her into going back to work at this time.

“She’s still in intense grief,” the insider said.

“Her dad wouldn’t want her to be crying and feeling sorry for herself, but he would want her to be strong, get back to the grind, and keep doing the great job that she’s been doing.”

Earlier today, the Inquisitr reported on a tribute to Meghan written by former Vice President Joe Biden, a close family friend, for Variety magazine’s “The New Power of New York List 2018.” In the essay, he talked about how much he admired Meghan’s strength for being able to give a touching eulogy at her father’s funeral.