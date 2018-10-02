At Least 60 Stores Will Keep Their Doors Closed On Thanksgiving Day 2018 — See The List

It seems as if more and more companies want their employees to stay home for the holiday.

As the years have gone on, there have been more and more shoppers choosing to stay at home over the wild and crazy Black Friday weekend. Customers are going online and having everything delivered straight to their homes instead of facing the raging crowds. With that trend continuing to grow, it appears as if employers are happy to let employees stay home on Thanksgiving Day — and the list of stores to be closed for Thanksgiving Day in 2018 is already rather lengthy.

Over the course of the last decade, many shoppers were not overly happy with stores staying open on Thanksgiving Day — employees having to work and shoppers missing time at home with loved ones. The other side of the argument saw shoppers happy to get early cracks at the Black Friday deals, and employees thankful for another paid shift of work to be picked up.

With online shopping becoming a booming trend, retailers simply aren’t having seeing the same benefit as they used to when they open for major holidays anymore, their business mostly seeing increased revenue from online orders, as Shopify points out. The need to open the physical location isn’t there — as the money is still rolling in via their websites rather than over the countertop.

In 2018, it is obvious that companies have realized that the bulk of their sales in the future will come from online shoppers. That is likely a primary factor why so many retailers have chosen to keep their doors closed on Thanksgiving Day, allowing everyone to spend the holiday at home with their families.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Home Depot is one of many stores that will not be open on Thanksgiving this year, though they will open on Black Friday. Best Black Friday has actually put together a full-on list of the stores that are confirmed to remain closed on the holiday in 2018 — with more retailers likely to be added.

This list is full of stores which have already confirmed that they will not be open for business on Thanksgiving 2018. You will likely still be able to find their sales and deals online, but the physical locations won’t be accessible during the holiday.

In an interesting twist this year, GameStop is going to be open on Thanksgiving Day — despite having been closed on the holiday for the several past few years.

Some people may think that the spread of the internet and social media has actually caused families and friends to be less social with one another. In the case of Black Friday sales and that full week of deep discounts, the internet appears to be a motivating factor in actually helping to bring families back together. In 2018, at least 60 stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day — and it looks like the list is only going to continue to grow.