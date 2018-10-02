Boy Scout Andrew McMorris Killed By Drunk Driver During New York Hiking Trip

The young boy was killed while with his boy scout troop on Sunday.

Teenagers were injured and a 12-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a drunk driver on October 1, reported People. Andrew McMorris, a 7th grade boy scout who attended Albert G. Prodell Middle School, was walking with his troop on a road in Manorville, New York, when he and four other troop members were struck by a Mercedes Benz SUV. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, McMorris and his troop were going to go on a hike. “I think they were practicing for a hiking trip. That’s what I was told,” Manorville resident Paul Gutowski told CBS News. “It was the middle of the day. I don’t know how that could’ve happened.”

Thomas Murphy, 59, was identified as the driver who allegedly crashed into the group of 18 people. According to a prosecution source, the Holbrook native has been charged with driving while intoxicated and will face more charges within the next few days. He has not yet pleaded either way to the charge. The boy scout troop, who were all clad in bright red clothing when the car swerved into them at 1:55 p.m. Sunday, were acknowledged in a statement from the Suffolk County Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

“Our Scouting family is going through a terribly painful time. We are sad to confirm the death of one of our youth members following a vehicle-related incident while hiking. We offer our deepest condolences to the victim’s family, and we will support them in any way that we can. Our thoughts remain with the Scouts still recovering from this incident.”

The council’s CEO, Ryan DiBernardo, went on to say that they will offer support to the victim’s family, and urged the public to join them in keeping the family in their thoughts and prayers. The official police report also accounted for a 15-year-old boy, Thomas Lane, who has been hospitalized with serious injuries. 16-year-old Denis Lane, 15-year-old Kaden Lynch, and 15-year-old Matthew Yakaboski all received non-life-threatening injuries, reported ABC News.

While statements have been released from Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini and the Shoream-Wading River Central School District, the victim’s families have yet to speak to the media. As for Murphy, he is being held on a cash bail of $250,000, or a $500,000 bond, and does not yet have an attorney to comment on the situation. He was taken to the hospital immediately after the accident but has since left and is now waiting for the rest of his charges.