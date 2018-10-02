Taylor Swift To Open 2018 American Music Awards With ‘I Did Something Bad’

Taylor Swift will be the opening act of this year’s American Music Awards and will kick off the exciting show with “I Did Something Bad,” a tune off her latest album Reputation.

The 28-year-old singer announced on October 2 that she would open the show and revealed the tune she would sing.

In an Instagram post, she shared the stage with her beloved cat Meredith.

“I’m opening up the American Music Awards with a performance of ‘I Did Something Bad,'” she wrote. “Meredith is not excited, but I am. #AMAs.”

The pop star shared her news on the October 2 episode of Good Morning America.

“Good morning, America, it’s Taylor,” she said in the clip that was played out to New York City’s Times Square. “I just wanted to say I’m going to be opening up the American Music Awards with a performance.”

Swift has not performed at an awards show in nearly three years.

The Reputation singer is nominated for four American Music Awards this year, including one nod for Artist of the Year, where she is up against her pal Ed Sheeran, Drake, Imagine Dragons, and Post Malone.

Swift noted that her latest album, according to Entertainment Tonight, is “about finding love throughout all the noise.” Could she be referring to her romance with handsome British actor Joe Alwyn, whom she has been involved with for over one year?

Entertainment Tonight reported that other acts that are set to take the stage are Cardi B, Carrie Underwood, Dua Lipa, and Ciara featuring Missy Elliott.

Rap is dominating this year’s awards. Drake and Cardi B have scored eight nominations each, according to USA Today.

Sheeran and Malone each earned six nominations, while Camila Cabello is up for five honors.

Multi-platinum selling band Panic! At The Disco will also appear on the program with a special tribute to legendary British rock band Queen, with a special performance of the award-winning hit “Bohemian Rhapsody.” This performance will take place at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“If there is one song that I wish I would’ve written myself, it’s “‘Bohemian Rhapsody,'” said Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie in an ABC press release. “Freddie Mercury’s genius is clear from the very first note to the last and I’m honored to be able to pay tribute to Queen with my performance.”

Hosted by Black-ish’s Tracee Ellis Ross, the AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.