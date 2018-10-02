Viral Video From A Florida Convenience Store Shows Teenagers Allegedly Attacking A Child For No Reason

Four people, including an 11-year-old girl, were assaulted out of nowhere.

A video captured on surveillance camera showing two teenagers allegedly attacking four people for no apparent reason, including a child, has gone viral.

As The Miami Herald reports, a Circle K convenience store in Silver Springs, Florida (about halfway between Orlando and Gainesville) was the scene of an ugly brawl last Friday. Police say that Brandon Clanton and Julia Napiontek, both 18, started brawling with four people, whom they did not know, for no apparent reason.

One of the alleged victims was an 11-year-old girl. Authorities say that Napiontek grabbed the young lady, pulled her from the vehicle she was inside of, threw her to the ground, and battered her.

According to WESH-TV (Orlando), one victim, an adult male, and the girl’s mother had gone into the store to buy a pack of cigarettes. The male says that two men “jumped” him without provocation. When the man was able to make it outside, Napiontek allegedly joined in.

The male and female adult victims have been identified by WKMG-TV (Orlando) as Jason Ellis and Tersa Elghali, respectively.

“(The) next thing I know, I’m turned around and I’m walking back toward the truck and I’m getting attacked.”

The entire assault was captured on video, which you can see below. But be warned: this video contains violent content that may be disturbing to some viewers.

The young girl was able to break free from her alleged assailant; in the video, you can see her running throughout the store parking lot, screaming for help. Elghali said that they eventually just hid from their attackers.

“I grabbed her and hid behind a gas tank, yelling at people to call the police.”

According to The Ocala Star Banner, police were able to identify both suspects from the surveillance video (it’s not clear if the second male, who allegedly assaulted Ellis inside the store, has been identified, or even if there was a third assailant). When police went to arrest Clanton, he allegedly ran from them, and then allegedly fought with them while he was being arrested. He’s been charged with battery and simple assault on a law enforcement official.

As for Napiontek, during her arrest, she allegedly told cops that she was attacked with a pocket knife and was defending herself. She was charged with battery and aggravated child abuse.

Marion County Sheriff's Office

The is not the first time that Clanton has allegedly assaulted a stranger at a convenience store for no apparent reason. Just 11 days ago, Clanton was released from jail following a previous assault charge, during which he allegedly assaulted a 17-year-old stranger at a convenience store, unprovoked.