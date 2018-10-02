Kelly Monaco, Billy Miller Celebrate ‘General Hospital’ Anniversaries, She’s Hoping For Another 15 Years

This is a big week for one fan-favorite pair of General Hospital actors. Kelly Monaco is celebrating her 15th anniversary on the soap and — as it happens — Billy Miller is celebrating an anniversary too. Monaco has opened up about her time on the show, and it looks like she spent some time celebrating with her set bestie Miller.

General Hospital fans know that Kelly Monaco and Billy Miller have developed an incredibly close relationship. As the Inquisitr previously reported, he was a big help to her when she recently went through surgery, and she tortured him in the sweetest of ways when he recently celebrated a birthday. Now, with Kelly celebrating 15 years on GH and Billy embracing his fourth anniversary, the “Killy” pair had to spend some time together embracing these milestones.

Monaco shared a post via Twitter that included several photos showing her having fun celebrating with Billy. Kelly thanked all of the General Hospital fans and joked about being a “superhero in stilettos.” As fans may recall, Kelly first popped up in Port Charles on October 1, 2003. She was a con woman in those early days, and she started playing Sam McCall just as her time with sister soap Port Charles was ending.

It’s our anniversary! I’m 15 he’s 4. Thank you to all of our awesome fans @GeneralHospital for going on this crazy journey with us. I have been more than blessed to get to laugh, cry and play a superhero in stilettos. Cheers to 15 more #kelly15 #Free2Luv #gh #SkysTheLimit #killy pic.twitter.com/oZ8Y7BSHYu — Kelly Monaco (@kellymonaco1) October 1, 2018

Miller generated a lot of buzz when he was snagged to join General Hospital shortly after leaving the role of Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless. He played a not-so-dead Jason Morgan and first appeared on October 1, 2014. Of course, now he’s transitioned into being Drew Cain — and his romantic relationship with Sam didn’t survive the transition.

Despite the fact that Sam and Drew are no longer together on-screen, Kelly and Billy remain tight off-screen. They’ve been plagued by rumors that they’re romantically involved for years now, but they always maintain that they’re just close friends.

Kelly recently chatted with Soap Opera Digest about her 15 years on General Hospital. The interview, which appears in the issue currently on newsstands, reveals that when Port Charles ended, she was really only ever interested in joining GH rather than any of the other soaps around at the time. Monaco says that she feels blessed, gifted, and honored every day to still be with ABC after all these years.

While Kelly could have pursued opportunities outside of soaps, she admits that she knows a good thing when she sees it and that’s why she’s stuck with General Hospital. She adds that it’s never been a problem to do other projects as they became available, and that she’s come to like the pace of the work that they do.

Please help us in celebrating @kellymonaco1's 15th #GH Anniversary ! What's been your favorite Sam McCall moment since her arrival in Port Charles?!? #HappyAnniversary #GH55 pic.twitter.com/KzRNjqLvLE — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 1, 2018

Rumors have frequently started to float around that both Kelly and Billy are leaving General Hospital, moving onto other things. At least based on Monaco’s interview, it doesn’t sound as if she has any plans to leave. She feels that the fans are amazing and that it’s been an amazing 15 years. The actress even said that she hopes to stick around in order to enjoy another 15 years there.

Kelly Monaco and Billy Miller have had some emotional scenes together as Sam and Drew in recent weeks — and “Killy” fans hope that there are more moments like these on the way. These two actors have become a powerful force on General Hospital, and their fans love the relationship that they’ve developed both on-air and off-screen.