Watch Hoffenheim Vs. Manchester City UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Live Online

Manchester City find their UEFA Champions League 2018/2019 future in doubt as the Premier League champs face Bundesliga side Hoffenheim on Tuesday.

Premier League title-holders Manchester City and their future in the 2018/2019 UEFA Champions League are facing early doubts, as they travel to Germany to face TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Manchester needs a win after a stunning matchday one defeat to Lyon that left City at the bottom of Group F. But 31-year-old Hoffenheim Coach Julian Naglesmann, according to the BBC, says that he has “a few ideas” about how to stop Pep Guardiola’s team in the round two match that will live stream from Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

“I don’t know if it it’s always an advantage to know Pep Guardiola, because then you know that he is doing so much the right way or the best way,” said Nagelsmann on Monday. “He has different ways to play against different opponents. You can see a lot of similarities in his style, but also see a lot of differences. As I said, it’s not easy to approach his style of play, but I have a few ideas.”

Naglesmann himself has become a controversial figure, after leading the former ninth-division club from a village of just 3,000 inhabitants in southern Germany to a third-place finish last season, according to Vavel.

Naglesmann has already announced that he will leave Hoffenheim for RB Leipzig next season, per The Guardian, and Hoffenheim now languish in 11th place on the table, with just seven points from six Bundesliga matches.

Departing Hoffenheim Coach Julian Nagelsmann. Christof Koepsel / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of Tuesday’s Hoffenheim vs. Manchester City UEFA Champions League matchday two clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CEST at the 30,000-seat Rhein-Neckar-Arena in Sinsheim, Germany, on Tuesday, October 2.

On the injury front, according to ManCity.com, Hoffenheim are expected to be without their captain — 27-year-old midfielder Kevin Vogt — as well as defenders Ermin Bicakcic and Havard Nordtveit.

Man City may be without superstar Argentine striker Sergio Aguero, who is still nursing a foot injury, with Chilean goalie Claudio Bravo also confined to the bench. Bravo is out for the foreseeable future with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The game will be the first meeting in any competition between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Manchester City.

Watch a preview of the Hoffenheim vs. Manchester City UEFA Champions League Round Two in the video below, courtesy of BeanyMan Sports.

To watch the TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Manchester City UEFA Champions League matchday two game live stream online from Germany, access the streaming video provided by Watch TNT, or by downloading the Watch TNT app. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Hoffenheim vs. Manchester City showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

Another way to watch the game live for free — without a cable subscription — is for fans to sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the game live stream for free.

Alternatively, fans can watch a live stream of TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Manchester City by accessing the streaming video provided by B/R Live, which will carry the game for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream, while in Germany, Sky Go Deutschland will stream the match. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match. A list of live stream sources in numerous other countries around the world is available on LiveSoccerTV.