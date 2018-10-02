Ruby Rose Declared ‘Most Dangerous Celebrity On Internet’

It’s official: Ruby Rose has been deemed the “most dangerous celebrity on the internet” — at least according to cybersecurity firm McAfee.

According to Page Six, the Australian actress — who plays an inmate in hit Netflix series Orange Is the New Black and a scientist fighting a prehistoric shark in new movie The Meg — has been crowned the riskiest personality online. The reason? She is the celebrity most often employed by disingenuous website advertisers hoping to get users to end up on websites “that carry viruses or malware.”

The model and MTV VJ gained further online presence when she was confirmed as the new Batwoman in a new CW series. McAfee determined that Google search results for Ruby Rose in 2018 generated dangerous links to potentially-malicious sites.

The survey listed reality TV star Kristin Cavallari as number 2, followed by French actress Marion Cotillard, the original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter, actress Rose Byrne, Will & Grace star Debra Messing, Kourtney Kardashian, actress Amber Heard, morning TV show host Kelly Ripa, and actor Brad William Henke at number 10.

The cybersecurity firm carries the survey as a way to highlight the risk of clicking on suspicious links, and it urges online users to keep an eye out for certain downloadable content. McAfee also reiterated the importance for users to always update their online security software. McAfee used Google, Bing, and Yahoo search results — as well as its own site ratings — to put together the “dangerous celebrities” list.

“In our hyper-connected world, it’s important for consumers to think before they click to be sure that they are landing on safe digital content and protecting themselves from cybersecurity threats that may be used to infect their devices or steal their identity,” said chief consumer security evangelist at McAfee, Gary Davis.

Davis also said that hackers take advantage of internet user’s interest and curiosity about celebrities and their lives to feed them links to malicious websites.

“So whether you’re looking up what Ruby did on the latest Orange is the New Black episode, or what Kristin Cavallari wore at the latest awards show, make sure you’re searching the internet safely,” he added.

Rose decrowned singer Avril Lavigne, who topped last year’s list. The 2017 top 10 also featured the likes of Bruno Mars, Carly Rae Jepsen, Zayn Malik, Celine Dion, Calvin Harris, Justin Bieber, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Katy Perry, and Beyoncé.

The OITNB star will likely be unfazed by the news, as she is busy preparing for the iconic role of Batwoman in the upcoming CW television series.