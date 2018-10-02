Top 5 Sexiest Bikini Photos Of Kawahine Andrade, Woman Rumored Have Prompted Jimmy Butler Trade Request

There has been plenty of speculation where the Timberwolves’ Jimmy Butler will be traded to when the team can finally get a decent deal for him. Another issue surrounding his trade request has been why he wants to leave so badly? While he has said that he is tired of the young players on the T-Wolves not taking the game seriously, and there has been some serious stress with Karl-Anthony Towns, as the Inquisitr reported, there may be more to it than just that. It is believed that the problem he has with Towns stems from the theory that he allegedly slept with Town’s girlfriend, Kawahine Andrade, sometime back around May 2018.

Andrade and Towns have separately brushed aside questions about the possibility of that having happened, each posting on Twitter there’s nothing to the rumors. That said, their breakup is real, and there has been quite a bit of circumstantial evidence built up around their denials being a smokescreen, and the affair being possible as reported by Black Sports Online. Whether the allegations turn out to be true or not over time, right now a lot of people have been asking who Kawahine Andrade is, and what is it about her that could come between a pair of close teammates, and reportedly friends, to the point that they can’t even talk anymore, much less play together.

According to Heavy, Andrade is primarily an Instagram fitness model, posting workout clips, training tips, her meals, and things of that nature. As a fitness model, that also means she posts tons of bikini photos to help show how all of her hard work training has paid off.

Towns began dating Andrade in 2016, and by all appearances, the couple looked like a perfect match. The former couple spent a fair amount of time visiting Andrade’s home state of Hawaii, where photos showed them engaged in all kinds of activities out sightseeing and living it up on the islands at night the way only a native Hawaiian can.

She is signed to Nous Models LA, per EarthenNecklace, and has modeled for Nike, Jen’s Pirate Booty, and Ofra Cosmetics, just to name a few campaigns. When she went to the mainland, she attended Orange Coast College in California before transferring to the Academy of Art University in San Francisco.

A little-known fact about Andrade is that she was a star basketball player in her own right, playing at Orange Coast College, and in high school, she was a three-time state champion. She also played water polo and volleyball in high school but never pursued them collegiality.

Andrade is not reported to be dating anyone at this time, and she is maintaining the Butler rumor is false. While it has pointed out it would help all parties involved greatly if he would deny the allegation also, he has yet to do so, which is in large part what is keeping speculation alive that it could be true.