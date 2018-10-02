‘Counting On’ Star Josiah Duggar Reveals He Practiced On Hand Before First Kiss With Lauren Swanson At Wedding

The season finale of TLC’s Counting On focused on the wedding of Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson. The June nuptials that took place at John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, aired on Monday night and the groom appeared to be quite nervous about his first kiss with his beautiful bride. He did reveal a secret that helped him when the time came for the big moment.

The Duggar way is to save the first kiss until they are pronounced husband and wife. Josiah and Lauren chose to stick with that tradition, but the 22-year-old Duggar boy wanted to get in a little practice before he planted one on his new wife. Before the finale aired, People had the exclusive clip when he explained exactly how he got in his smooching practice. He said that he used his own hand to get the feel of how it would be.

Josiah actually put a lot of thought into how he should kiss his girl. He came to the conclusion that the best way to go about it is to find something that would resemble actual lips to see what it would feel like for Lauren when he plants his lips on hers.

He explained his thought process on the whole hand-kissing thing saying, “I think practicing on my hand was just to see what it felt like from her side — you can’t kiss a tree and expect to see what it’s going to feel like for her. So if you kiss on your hand, you can feel … like, ‘Okay, maybe I should make my lips more full,’ or whatever, and kind of think of it from that perspective. You’ve got to think about it!”

Josiah Duggar said that he wanted to make it as special as possible, considering that this is his very first experience with kissing a girl. The first kiss is always a time of anticipation for the engaged couples, as seen on Counting On. The Duggar men seem to be more focused on it than the brides are. The girls seem to be more relaxed about it.

Joe Duggar did give his brother a little advice on his big day as he now has plenty of experience with kissing his wife Kendra. He told Josiah that it is not all that complicated and that he is sure it will all be figured out when the time comes.

All went well as seen on the special wedding episode of Counting On. Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson made it to the altar and got lost in the moment as they had their very first kiss.