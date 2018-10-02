Princess Eugenie’s Fiancé Jack Brooksbank Unlikely To Receive Royal Title After Monogram Reveal

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will soon be husband and wife, but it appears that the princess’ fiance will not receive a royal title once they tie the knot as evidenced by the couple’s official royal monogram.

The couple, who will marry on October 12, debuted their royal monogram on their new wedding china.

Cosmopolitan shared a photo from The Royal Collection Trust, which debuted the tea set. It features Eugenie’s monogram, complete with a coronet, otherwise known as a crown.

Cosmopolitan noted that Brooksbank’s items in the collection are sans-crown because he does not hold a royal title, nor does it appear he will be given one by Queen Elizabeth. The couple’s joint monogram is also missing a crown emblem.

The set includes a miniature teacup and saucer, pillbox, tankard, and coaster all featuring the couple’s individual monograms along with their joint design, an intertwined “E” and “J.”

The entertainment publication concluded that Brooksbank would not receive a Royal title when he and Princess Eugenie tie the knot, in a direct contrast to her cousin Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s joint monogram, which does feature a coronet.

Markle’s solo monogram has a crown on it as well, as she was crowned the Duchess of Sussex when she and Prince Harry wed. Both Markle’s individual monogram, as well as her joint one with Harry, are topped by a coronet, which features two crosses, four fleurs-de-lys, and two strawberry leaves.

.@RCT has released a new line of items to celebrate Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

You will notice Eugenie’s solo monogram features a crown, as she is an HRH. But the couple’s joint monogram & Jack’s solo monogram doesn’t have a crown. pic.twitter.com/cZwcvdsJl0 — Gert's Royals (@Gertsroyals) September 28, 2018

People Magazine reported that each piece of Eugenie and Jack’s commemorative china also features hand-finished, 22-carat gold details. It’s decorated with garlands of ivy, a nod to their Kensington Palace home, Ivy Cottage.

The ivy is woven with English wild bluebells, forget-me-nots and the white rose of York, signifying Eugenie’s family name.

Princess Eugenie’s father is Prince Andrew, the Duke of York. Her mother is Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.

People Magazine also noted that all profits from sales of the china will go to The Royal Collection Trust. This charity is responsible for the care and conservation of the Royal Collection, the art collection spread throughout the royal residences in the U.K.

The Royal Collection also helps promote the access and enjoyment of fine and decorative arts through exhibitions, publications, loans, and educational programs.

Tolga Akmen / WPA Pool/Getty Images

The BBC declined to broadcast the event. Instead the television station ITV will provide coverage of the nuptials.

“ITV will provide coverage of the wedding of [HRH Princess Eugenie of York] and Mr. Jack Brooksbank on 12 October in an extended This Morning special,” an official statement from the network said, as reported by Now to Love.