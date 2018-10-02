Lindsey Graham Says A Trump & Kaepernick Meeting ‘Will Bring The Country Together’

Agrees with Kaepernick that we need to reform the justice system.

Senator Lindsey Graham recently weighed in on Kanye West’s scheme to arrange a White House visit between President Trump and Colin Kaepernick. According to TMZ, the Republican senator from South Carolina is all for it. In fact, he not only likes the idea, but he also supports Kaepernick’s reason for his kneeling protests.

Graham was approached by TMZ to ask how he felt about a Kaepernick and Trump meeting. He replied that he would support anything that would bring the country together.

“I want to watch football without feeling guilty about it. I believe in speaking your mind and having your say,” he said.

The senator’s comments come after Kanye West announced this week that he wanted to get Donald Trump and the former San Francisco 49ers player together so that they could work out their differences. President Trump has been famously critical of NFL players who kneel in protest during the national anthem, going so far as to say that NFL owners should release anyone who participates.

At a rally last year in Huntsville, Alabama, Trump called any NFL player kneeling during the anthem a “son of a b***h,” and called for protesting players to be “fired.” Trump also criticized Nike for choosing Kaepernick to represent the brand.

Kanye West, who says he is changing his name to Ye, wants to make peace between Kaepernick and Trump. He was even spotted wearing a Colin Kaepernick sweatshirt and a red MAGA hat at an appearance for Saturday Night Live last week, causing some raised eyebrows.

I'm really looking forward to never listening to another Kanye album again, Kaepernick sweatshirt with a MAGA hat. my god. pic.twitter.com/sK5wjIASv7 — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) September 27, 2018

“I’ve been calling Colin this morning, reaching him, so I can bring Colin to the White House and we can remove that ‘sons of b****es’ statement and we can be on the same page,” West said.

While Graham says he takes issue with Kaepernick not standing for the flag, he does believe that there is work to be done when it comes to the justice system’s treatment of minorities. Graham thinks that a meeting could help bring the issue to Trump’s attention, saying that he’d support anything that helps make the situation better.

“I want to work on sentencing reform, prison reform. A lot of people in jail for a long period of time. African-American males, Hispanic males, particularly. Three strikes and you’re out has been pretty hard. So, might be something we can all work on that would bring us together,” he told the TMZ cameras.