Donna Strickland Is The First Woman To Share Nobel Prize For Physics In 55 Years

Canadian physicist Donna Strickland has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics, making her the first woman to achieve the accomplishment in 55 years. It was also the third time in the prize’s history that a woman has been awarded the accolade.

According to CNN, Strickland was awarded the prize jointly with Frenchman Gérard Mourou. The two co-winners also share the 2018 prize with 96-year-old American Arthur Ashkin, who is now the oldest person ever to become a Nobel Laureate.

The Swedish prize-giving academy said that Strickland and Mourou’s groundbreaking work on generating high-intensity, ultra-short optical pulses, and Ashkin’s development of “optical tweezers” had revolutionized “the field of laser physics.”

Strickland said she was “honored” to be one of the women in science celebrated for their achievements.

“We need to celebrate women physicists because we’re out there. I’m honored to be one of those women,” she said during a news conference after the winners were announced in Stockholm.

She also said that she hoped women scientists would get more recognition and that she even thought there might have been more than three female physics laureates.

“Hopefully in time it will start to move forward at a faster rate,” she added.

Donna Strickland during an early morning interview shortly after hearing the news that she had been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics.

Marie Curie was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize in Physics in 1903 for her discovery of radiation, which she shared with husband Pierre Curie. In 1963, Maria Goeppert-Mayer won the award for her discoveries in the nuclear structure field.

“Advanced precision instruments are opening up unexplored areas of research and a multitude of industrial and medical applications,”the Nobel Prize organizers tweeted, regarding this year’s discoveries.

The award announcement comes a day after a scientist at the nuclear research center CERN in Geneva, which is home to several Nobel laureates, was suspended. The senior scientist claimed that physics “was invented and built by men,” CNN reported.

Strickland and Mourou’s groundbreaking work, which focused on developing “chirped pulse amplification” (or short and intense laser pulses) has opened the possibility to cut or drill holes in materials and living matter super precisely. This technology has already allowed for corrective eye operations for millions of individuals.

Gérard Mourou and Donna Strickland – this year's Nobel Prize recipients – paved the way towards the shortest and most intense laser pulses created by humankind. The technique they developed opened up new areas of research and led to broad industrial and medical applications.

Ashkin’s optical tweezers, on the other hand, have provided laboratories with the chance to manipulate viruses, bacteria, and other living cells without harming them, as scientist can hold, move, and observe microscopic objects with “laser beam fingers.”

Strickland and Mourou will take half of the award, which amounts to 4.5 million Swedish kronor (around $500,000), and Ashkin will keep the other half.