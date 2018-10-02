Tiffani Thiessen, ‘Saved By The Bell’s’ Kelly Kapowski, Reveals She Auditioned To Be Rachel On ‘Friends’

Can you imagine what Friends would have been like with Tiffani Thiessen instead of Jennifer Aniston?

In a recent interview, the Saved By the Bell star admitted that she auditioned for the role of Rachel Green back in the day but there was just one problem… she was too young. According to E! Online, Thiessen shared the surprising news on Nikki Glaser’s Sirius XM show titled You Up.

“Did you know I tested for Friends, for Jennifer Aniston? I was just a little too young. I was a little too young to the pairing of the rest of them.”

Later in the interview, Thiessen went on to say that Aniston was “very, very funny,” in the role and it seems as though the casting director ended up nailing her job by casting Aniston in her now iconic role as Rachel Green. At the time, Thiessen was only 20-years-old where Jennifer Aniston was 25-years-old, still making her the youngest member in the cast.

The oldest member in the cast when the show debuted in 1994 was Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay. At the time, she was 31-years-old. A few other famous names also auditioned for a role on Friends including Nancy McKeon, Lisa Whelchel, and Jane Krakowski. Courteney Cox also auditioned for the role of Rachel but ended up being cast as Monica Geller.

And though she didn’t end up getting the part in Friends, Thiessen was still able to land a role on another hit show, Beverly Hills, 90210, where she played Valerie Malone.

Of course, prior to her role on Beverly Hills, 90210, Thiessen starred as Kelly Kapowski in the hit show, Saved By the Bell. And luckily for fans, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who played the role of Zach Morris on the show, says that he has not completely ruled out a revival of the series. As the Inquisitr reported back in August, Mark gave fans a glimmer of hope that it could perhaps happen — under one condition.

“I’d like to see a version that was worth everyone’s time. There’s a lot of versions that we see that don’t do it justice. But I’d like to see a version, yeah, I’d like to see a version that we’d all agree on.”

“I do like what Cobra Kai has done. I think that that’s a very interesting way of doing a reboot,” he said of the Karate Kid revival. “I don’t know if whether or not we could do that with our show, but I’d be interested in something that was along the lines of that.”

Other popular ’90s shows like Roseanne, Full House, and DuckTales have all listened to fans and brought revivals that have all done very well.