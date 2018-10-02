‘RHONJ’ Season 9 Will See A ‘Shift In Dynamic,’ Was Kim DePaola Fired After Siggy Flicker’s Sudden Exit?

Will Kim DePaola be seen on the upcoming episodes?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 will look a bit different than Season 8.

According to an October 2 report from All Things Real Housewives, the Bravo TV reality series will be missing a couple of famous faces when the show returns, including that of Siggy Flicker, who quit at the end of last year, and Kim DePaola, who was reportedly cut from the show after filming a guest role for Season 8.

“Alliances are tried and there’s a shift in dynamic this year,” an insider told the outlet.

The source also revealed that because Flicker is no longer filming scenes for the show, production found no need to include DePaola in Season 9.

“Siggy was Kim’s last connection to the show, with Siggy gone, there was no reason to bring her on this year,” our source says. “I think given the drama between Danielle & Margaret and the drama between Jennifer Aydin & Margaret- plus all that goes on between Teresa & Melissa, they had ample material and didn’t need Kim.”

As fans saw in the recently released trailer for The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga go through a number of tense moments and when it comes to Margaret Josephs and Danielle Staub’s friendship, the outlet said their relationship gets put “through the ringer” as Staub prepares to marry husband Marty Caffrey.

“Danielle goes nuts with her wedding,” the insider explained.

Although Staub and Caffrey ultimately got married surrounded by their family, friends, and co-stars in the Bahamas this past May, Caffrey hinted at an impending split on Instagram in July and one month later, he filed for divorce.

Joining the returning members of The Real Housewives of New Jersey for Season 9 are new cast members Jennifer Aydin and Jacqueline Goldschneider.

In December 2018, Siggy Flicker announced that after two seasons with the Bravo TV reality series, she had decided to move on from the show.

“After much reflection and Bravo’s support, I have decided that this will be my last season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” she said, per Page Six. “I am grateful to the network for allowing me to be part of this successful franchise and wish only the best for Teresa [Giudice], Melissa [Gorga], Dolores [Catania], Danielle [Staub] and Margaret [Josephs]. At this time, I want to focus on my beautiful family, my growing business and some exciting new projects.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 premieres on November 7 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.