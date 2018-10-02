Top 10 Sexiest Photos Of Tinashe On Instagram

Singer Tinashe is one of the Season 27 contestants on Dancing with the Stars this fall and she is quickly emerging as a frontrunner for the mirrorball trophy. The singer’s fan base is thrilled to see her tackling something new and she’s been a sizzling presence on the dance floor with partner Brandon Armstrong.

Tinashe is no newcomer to the entertainment business. Hollywood Life notes that she was born in Kentucky and her full name is Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe. Her family moved to Los Angeles when she was young to get her into the entertainment business and she’s been dancing since she was just a few years old.

When Tinashe was young, she landed parts in movies like The Polar Express and Avatar: The Last Airbender. She also had gigs on Two and a Half Men and Out of Jimmy’s Head. Tinashe sang in the girl group the Stunners and at one point, they were opening for Justin Bieber on tour. Once the group split up, Tinashe focused on a solo career.

The singer’s name is familiar to some as the gal who used to date Ben Simmons, who went on to date Kendall Jenner. The young singer and DWTS contestant is a confident, sexy singer who isn’t afraid to make a statement with her social media posts. She’s shared some stunners on Instagram and fans can’t get enough of her saucy photos.

Allure notes that Tinashe isn’t just a trained dancer, she also has a black belt in Taekwondo and it’s clear that staying fit is a priority for her.

