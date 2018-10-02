‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Who Is Hannah Godwin? Colton Underwood’s Frontrunner Has Bachelor Nation Connections

The former NFL player’s ABC dating pool is full of models, actresses and beauty queens, but one of them stands out.

Colton Underwood has a long list of beauties to choose from on his season of The Bachelor. The hunky former NFL player will have his pick of at least 25 gorgeous women as he goes on his journey to find a wife on the rose-filled ABC reality show, but a frontrunner has already been named—and some fans are already questioning if she is there for the right reasons.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Bachelor spoiler king Reality Steve has already revealed that Colton’s first impression rose went to a woman named Hannah Godwin. The first impression rose recipients usually fare well on The Bachelor, so Hannah has already earned frontrunner status just one week into filming Colton’s season.

According to Reality Steve’s spoiler blog, Hannah Godwin is from Alabama and graduated from the University of Montevallo in 2017 with a Business Marketing degree. The blonde beauty works as a media manager at Soca Clothing and she already has over 40,000 followers on Instagram.

But Hannah Godwin also works as a model—a key Bachelor profession— and she aspires to be a social media influencer and grow her “brand.” Hannah Godwin is all over the Red Dress boutique Instagram page (the company was featured on ABC’s Shark Tank) and has modeled for the popular fashion website Lulus.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Hannah Godwin also happens to be close friends with Bachelor Nation alum Danielle Maltby. Danielle was a contestant on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor and on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, which means Hannah likely had access to some behind the scenes Bachelor Nation info.

But even stranger than that, Hannah also knows one of Colton’s other contestants, Hannah Brown. Yes, there are two Hannahs competing for Colton’s heart on the new season of The Bachelor and they know each other from the Alabama pageant circuit. Hannah Brown, 24, is Miss Alabama USA while Hannah Godwin is a former runner-up in the pageant.

An exasperated Reality Steve shared a photo of the two Hannahs from a pageant event with the co-owner of the fashion site Show Me Your MuMu.

“Because of course: Hannah Godwin worked at Show Me Your MuMu,” Reality Steve tweeted. “The woman who co-owns Show Me Your MuMu judged the AL USA pageant when Hannah Brown won & Hannah Godwin was in attendance at the pageant with the MuMu crew. Here’s a pic from that event. My head will now explode.”

On her website, Hannah Godwin downplayed her interest in modeling, writing, “I don’t consider myself to be a so-called ‘model.’ I consider myself to be Hannah, who happens to like the creative aspect of social media & modeling in general!”

Still, it doesn’t hurt her “brand” that she has also been featured in music videos with Darius Rucker (“For the First Time”) and Dylan Schneider’s video for his song “No Problem.”

No matter how her stint on The Bachelor ends, Hannah Godwin will be a face to remember long after Colton hands out his final rose.

You can see Hannah Godwin in the video for Darius Rucker’s “For the First Time” below.

Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor will premiere in January on ABC.