Donald Trump Assigned Son Eric & Michael Cohen To Silence Stormy Daniels, Reports ‘Wall Street Journal’

President Donald Trump directed Michael Cohen, his personal attorney at the time, and son Eric Trump to silence adult film star Stormy Daniels in February about an alleged affair the two had a decade ago, sources told the Wall Street Journal in a story released Tuesday.

In a new account of the long-running conflict between the president and film actress, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, spotlighted the role of Trump’s son for the first time and described Trump as an active participant in the saga, the newspaper wrote.

At the time, Daniels was planning to give interviews about her alleged tryst with Trump while he was married even though she signed a nondisclosure agreement with Cohen in October 2016, the Wall Street Journal wrote.

A source told the newspaper that in a phone call, Trump instructed Cohen to file a restraining order against Daniels and to coordinate the legal response with Eric Trump and another attorney in the Trump Organization.

Another source told the Journal that Eric Trump’s involvement was personal and not as an executive of the Trump Organization. President Trump’s outside counsel Jay Sekulow and Lanny Davis, an attorney for Cohen, both declined to comment on the story, according to the Journal.

Trump has long denied that he had an affair with Daniels and at one time even denied that he had knowledge about a $130,000 payment arranged by Cohen to Daniels that came with the nondisclosure agreement, per the newspaper.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Daniels sued the president and Essential Consultants, the company Cohen used to pay her the alleged hush money, on March 6 in Los Angeles County Superior Court, asking a judge to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement.

She then went on the popular television news magazine 60 Minutes on March 25, claiming that she only signed it out of concern for her family, per the Journal.

In August, Cohen entered a guilty plea to several counts, including two felony campaign finance violations in connection to payments to Daniels and another woman, CNN reported. The network wrote that Cohen was eventually reimbursed by the Trump Organization as part of a “retainer agreement” that federal prosecutors said did not exist and was not in connection with any legal fees.

Last month, Cohen and Trump tried to get beyond the nondisclosure agreement controversy by filing documents in Daniels’ lawsuit, saying that they had no intention of enforcing the agreement, USA Today wrote. Cohen asked in court for Daniels to return the $130,000 he gave to her in connection with the agreement, the newspaper added.

Daniels, through her attorney Michael Avenatti, rejected the offer, saying then that his client would “never settle the cases absent full disclosure and accountability,” per USA Today.